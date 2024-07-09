Former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara says he feels “grateful” after announcing his retirement from football.

The 33-year-old became a free agent following the expiration of his Anfield contract after the 2023-24 Premier League season and has decided to hang up his boots rather than seek out a new employer.

The ex-Spain international, who won 46 caps, took to X to announce the decision he came to after four injury-plagued years with the Reds.

I will always be willing to give back what I have been given and I am grateful for the time I have enjoyed it. Thank you, football. And to all who accompanied me and made me a better player and person along the way. See you soon,

— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) July 8, 2024

Thiago emerged through the youth ranks at Barcelona and properly broke into the first team during the 2010-11 campaign, which saw his side claim both the LaLiga and Champions League trophies.

Another Spanish title, a FIFA Club World Cup and a Copa del Rey followed over his next two seasons at the Spanish outfit before he moved to the Bundesliga, joining Bayern Munich in 2013.

Bayern lifted the Bundesliga title in each of his seven campaigns with the club, as well as four German Cups and another Club World Cup and their Champions League victory during the 2019-20 campaign.

Thiago joined Liverpool in September 2020 and made 98 appearances for the Reds but featured for just six minutes of their most recent Premier League campaign.