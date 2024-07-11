Since the Premier League‘s inception in 1992, only 14 Liverpool players have started every league game in a single campaign – which is quite the feat!

In the 32 years since the First Division transitioned over to the Premier League, we have seen a 42-game campaign dwindle down to 38.

And only a select few throughout this time period have managed to start every single game in a single season.

These everpresents are hard to come by, and Liverpool have had 14 since the Premier League was formed in 1992 – and this accounts only for starts, not appearances in every game.

So without further ado, here are the 14 Reds who have managed the feat – some even more than once!

Robbie Fowler

Season: 1994/95

Minutes: 3,731

Fowler scored 25 goals and notched eight assists in what was a 42-game season. Mightily impressive.

David James

Season: 1994/95, 1995/96, 1996/97

Minutes: 3,780, 3,420, 3,420

Three successive seasons playing every minute of every Premier League game, the first of which was a 42-game campaign before the change to 38 came into effect from 1995/96.

Steve McManaman

Season: 1995/96

Minutes: 3,409

Steve McManaman was subbed off just once in 1995/96, and his durability ensured he was able to contribute six goals and 15 assists.

Stig Inge Bjornebye

Season: 1996/97

Minutes: 3,331

Stig Inge Bjornebye was another familiar face in 1996/97, it was the defender’s most prolific campaign in a Reds shirt when it came to total appearances.

Sami Hyypia

Season: 1999/00, 2003/04

Minutes: 3,375, 3,420

Reliable in more ways than one, Sami Hyypia twice managed to start every single league game – notably, he did it in his first season with the club.

Sander Westerveld

Season: 2000/01

Minutes: 3,420

He is second of five goalkeepers on this list and one of the few to play every single minute in each of his starts.

Markus Babbel

Season: 2000/01

Minutes: 3,354

It was an impressive first season for Markus Babbel, with his 38 Premier League starts combined with his cup pursuits taking his total season outings to 60!

Jamie Carragher

Season: 2004/05, 2008/09

Minutes: 3,420, 3,401

In 2004/05, Jamie Carragher played every minute of the campaign and came extremely close to replicating the feat in 2008/09, only to have been subbed off once with 19 minutes left in a game.

Pepe Reina

Season: 2007/08, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11

Minutes: 3,420 x 4

Pepe Reina was an everpresent not once, not twice, but four times! His run went from 2007 to 2011, talk about impressive!

Martin Skrtel

Season: 2010/11

Minutes: 3,420

Thankfully missing the threshold for a yellow card suspension, Martin Skrtel was able to make 38 successive starts at centre-back, scoring twice and assisting once.

Simon Mignolet

Season: 2013/14

Minutes: 3,420

Wasted no time slotting into the XI in his first season at the club, notably saving a penalty on debut in a campaign that saw the Reds come heartbreakingly close to the league title.

Virgil van Dijk

Season: 2018/19, 2019/20

Minutes: 3,385, 3,420

Has been a consistent and colossus presence since his arrival, but in 2019/20, he played every minute of the campaign as Liverpool went on to lift the Premier League title.

Alisson

Season: 2018/19

Minutes: 3,420

There’s a theme with debut seasons returning maximum output, and it is no different for the final goalkeeper on the list. And what a first campaign it was, he conceded only 22 times and kept 21 clean sheets!

Andy Robertson

Season: 2020/21

Minutes: 3,386

Finally, Andy Robertson closes out the list with a consistent campaign that saw him fail to complete 90 minutes just once – in a season to otherwise forget the Scot was a reliable face when we needed it most.