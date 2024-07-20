Virgil van Dijk has been rubbing shoulders with a Liverpool minority shareholder and other celebrities while enjoying his summer break.

It has been nearly two weeks since the Liverpool captain saw his Euro dreams ended by England, and he has been soaking up his downtime ever since.

On Thursday, his break took him to London after being invited to attend the UK launch of Dre and Snoop’s ‘Gin & Juice’ drink, which takes its name from their 1994 collaboration.

It was a hotspot for celebrity names, with NBA great Shaquille O’Neal and Reds shareholder LeBron James in attendance – and there was even a surprise performance from Eminem.

Van Dijk, and his wife Rike Nooitgedagt, also had the chance to see Dr Dre and Snoop perform, and the skipper did not waste the chance to share photos from his evening on Instagram.

His caption read: “When worlds collide! Good vibes, good people.”

From all accounts and the videos posted online, it looked like quite the event!

Jude Bellingham was also present at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace in Shepherd’s Bush, as were the likes of Idris Elba, Sabrina Elba, Aitch, and Charlotte Tilbury.

When will we see Van Dijk return?

The captain, alongside Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch, was knocked out of the Euros on July 10, at the semi-final stage.

With players to get three uninterrupted weeks off, we will not see the trio report back until next month. With Liverpool needing to travel back from the US, we should expect to see them back from August 5.

This will also be the case for Ibrahima Konate, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez.

Featured image: @virgilvandijk (Instagram)