Who are the 19 youngsters included at start of Liverpool pre-season?

With many of Liverpool’s squad still away on holiday or featuring in internationals, 19 relatively unknown faces are participating in the senior squad’s pre-season training.

Arne Slot has plenty of time before leaving for Liverpool’s USA tour, on July 23, to pass judgment on some of the Reds’ best players from the academy.

Not all of these players will make it onto the America-bound plane, but they will have the chance to impress in pre-season as Slot awaits the return of Liverpool’s international players.

 

Marcelo Pitaluga

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 1, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga walks out before the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Crystal Palace’s Under-21’s and Liverpool FC Under-21's at the Crystal Palace Training Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Age: 21
Position: Goalkeeper
LFC apps: 0

A young Brazilian goalkeeper, Marcelo Pitaluga was recently recalled from a rocky loan spell at St Patrick’s Athletic in the League of Ireland.

 

Harvey Davies

NAPLES, ITALY - Wednesday, September 7, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Harvey Davies during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 1 game between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Age: 20
Position: Goalkeeper
LFC apps: 0

Harvey Davies spent last season on loan at Crewe, where he gained valuable experience by playing 32 times in all competitions, including 27 League Two matches.

 

Fabian Mrozek

SINGAPORE - Friday, July 15, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek during the pre-match warm-up before the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at the Singapore National Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Age: 20
Position: Goalkeeper
LFC apps: 0

Fabian Mrozek has been at Liverpool for four years and has often trained with the first team while playing for the under-21s.

According to Polish outlet Meczyki, Liverpool have already turned down a loan bid this summer from Portuguese side Vitoria SC.

 

Amara Nallo

FLEETWOOD, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 19, 2023: Liverpool's Amara Nallo on the pitch before the FA Youth Cup 3rd Round match between Fleetwood Town FC Under-18's and Liverpool FC Under-18's at Highbury Stadium. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Age: 17
Position: Centre-back
LFC apps: 0

After joining from West Ham last year, Amara Nallo quickly made an impression on his coaches and even made the bench twice in his debut campaign at Liverpool.

 

Owen Beck

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, May 25, 2022: Liverpool's Owen Beck during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Age: 21
Position: Left-back
LFC apps: 3

Owen Beck should enter this pre-season with plenty of confidence off the back of a season in which he made an appearance under Jurgen Klopp and was voted into the PFA Scotland Team of the Year, for his performances on loan at Dundee.

 

Luke Chambers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Liverpool's Luke Chambers after the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Age: 20
Position: Left-back
LFC apps: 4

With a wicked left foot, Luke Chambers has been an exciting player in the academy for some time and made his first-team debut last season, appearing four times for the Reds.

The second half of the campaign saw him go to Wigan on loan and excel, with manager Shaun Maloney saying: “He had a brilliant loan.”

 

Calum Scanlon

KARLSRUHE, GERMANY - Wednesday, July 19, 2023: Liverpool's Calum Scanlon during a pre-season friendly match between Karlsruher SC and Liverpool FC at the Wildparkstadion. Liverpool won 4-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Age: 19
Position: Left-back
LFC apps: 2

Another left-sided player, Calum Scanlon was unfortunate not to feature more in the Europa League last season but still came off the bench twice to play a combined 51 minutes.

 

James Norris

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 12, 2024: Liverpool's James Norris during the Premier League 2 Quarter-Final Play-Off match between Tottenham Hotspur FC Under-21's and Liverpool FC Under-21's at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game ended 3-3 after extra-time, Tottenham won 5-4 on penalties. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Age: 21
Position: Left-back
LFC apps: 2

James Norris will be a player thankful for the fresh set of eyes posed by Slot. After spending last season at Tranmere, this may be the last chance for the 21-year-old to break into the senior squad.

 

Tyler Morton

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 21, 2023: England's Tyler Morton celebrates after scoring the first goal during the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group F game between England and Northern Ireland at Goodison Park. (Photo by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

Age: 21
Position: Centre-midfield
LFC apps: 9

Two strong loan spells, in particular last season’s stint at Hull, has left Liverpool’s coaches unable to ignore Tyler Morton.

The Wirralian will get his chance in pre-season and must take full advantage.

 

James McConnell

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 11, 2023: Liverpool's substitute James McConnell (L) comes on for Dominik Szoboszlai during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Age: 19
Position: Centre-defensive midfield
LFC apps: 9

After playing a key part in Liverpool’s 2024 League Cup win, James McConnell has become a wanted man and Hull are very keen to take him on loan, like they did Morton and Fabio Carvalho last year.

 

Trey Nyoni

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 28, 2024: Liverpool's Trey Nyoni applauds the supporters after the FA Cup 5th Round match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Age: 17
Position: Attacking midfield
LFC apps: 1

Like Nallo, Trey Nyoni only signed last summer but has already made his way into the first-team squad on multiple occasions.

Nyoni even made his debut at Anfield, coming on for the 12 minutes of the Reds’ 3-0 fifth-round FA Cup win against Southampton.

 

Dominic Corness

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 4, 2022: Liverpool's Dominic Corness during the UEFA Youth League Group A Matchday 3 game between Liverpool FC Under-19's and Glasgow Rangers FC Under-19's at the Liverpool Academy. Liverpool won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Age: 21
Position: Centre-midfield
LFC apps: 0

Having been at Liverpool since the age of five, the midfielder has long been on the radar of academy watchers. Like Norris, though, this may be his last chance to make the manager’s plans for the future.

 

Luca Stephenson

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 12, 2024: Liverpool's substitute Luca Stephenson during the Premier League 2 Quarter-Final Play-Off match between Tottenham Hotspur FC Under-21's and Liverpool FC Under-21's at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Age: 20
Position: Centre-defensive midfield
LFC apps: 0

Luca Stephenson has more time on his side than Corness and also possesses a versatility that could make him useful for Slot.

In his young career, he has already played in central midfield, at right-back and at centre-half.

 

Kieran Morrison

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 10, 2023: Liverpool's Kieran Morrison during the English Football League Trophy Northern Group A match between Blackpool FC and Liverpool FC Under-21's at Bloomfield Road. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Age: 17
Position: Attacking midfielder
LFC apps: 0

Probably the most inexperienced of the pre-season squad, Kieran Morrison is only 17 years old and has played just twice for the under-21s.

He has, however, shown brilliance for the under-18s, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists in 29 U18 Premier League appearances.

 

Tom Hill

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 14, 2023: Liverpool's Tom Hill during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Liverpool FC Under-21's and Everton FC Under-21's, the Mini-Merseyside Derby, at the Liverpool Academy. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Age: 21
Position: Centre-midfield
LFC apps: 1

Often captaining the under-21s, Tom Hill is a trusted member of the academy and a reliable player. Unless Slot takes a particular liking to Hill, though, it seems unlikely he will ever make it as a Liverpool first-team player.

 

Jayden Danns

Age: 18
Position: Striker
LFC apps: 5

You all know who Jayden Danns is but it is always worth reminding each other what a talent we have on our hands. Slot shouldn’t rush his development, but he is definitely ready for more senior minutes this season.

 

Lewis Koumas

NEWPORT, WALES - Friday, March 22, 2024: Wales’ Lewis Koumas arrives before the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group I game between Wales and Lithuania at Rodney Parade. (Photo by Will Cooper/Propaganda)

Age: 18
Position: Left-wing
LFC apps: 1

After scoring on his debut for Liverpool in the FA Cup, Lewis Koumas was called up to the Wales senior squad this summer, and came on against Gibraltar and Slovakia for his first international caps.

 

Kaide Gordon

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Friday, April 12, 2024: Liverpool's goal-scorer Kaide Gordon celebrates after during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Manchester United FC Under-21's and Liverpool FC Under-21's at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Age: 19
Position: Right-wing
LFC apps: 7

After a long-term pelvic problem kept him out for over 18 months, Kaide Gordon gradually began to get back to full fitness last season and was rewarded with a new contract.

 

Harvey Blair

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 27, 2021: Liverpool's Harvey Blair during the English Football League Cup 4th Round match between Preston North End FC and Liverpool FC at Deepdale. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Age: 20
Position: Right-wing
LFC apps: 1

Since his surprise start against Preston in the 2021/22 League Cup, Harvey Blair hasn’t really kicked on to reach his potential, with injury troubling his young career.

He will hope to use this pre-season as a chance to impress the new boss and regain a place in the club’s long-term plans.

 

Liverpool squad in training – Pre-season day three

DONESCHINGEN, GERMANY - Sunday, July 23, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones meets supporters before a pre-season training session at their camp in Germany. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Pitaluga, Davies, Mrozek

Defenders: Quansah, Van den Berg, Phillips, Nallo, Bradley, Tsimikas, Beck, Chambers, Scanlon, Norris

Midfielders: Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic, Morton, McConnell, Nyoni, Corness, Stephenson, Morrison, Hill

Forwards: Carvalho, Doak, Danns, Koumas, Gordon, Blair

