Arne Slot says he has “quite a good idea” who is front of the pecking order when it comes to Liverpool’s No. 6 role, as the pursuit of a new signing continues.

Liverpool’s transfer window has been dominated by speculation over a signing for the No. 6 role – a year on from failed bids for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has emerged as the club’s priority target, but the Spaniard is yet to commit to a move to Anfield.

Throughout pre-season, Slot has used a number of options as his deepest midfielder, and gave the biggest hint yet at his plans for the campaign opener against Ipswich when Ryan Gravenberch started in Sunday’s friendly win over Sevilla.

Speaking after that 4-1 victory at Anfield, the Dutchman gave an insight into his plans for the role moving forward.

“The ones I have tried there has sometimes to do with the players I have had available,” said Slot, who also oversaw a goalless draw with Las Palmas utilising a completely different squad – and Wataru Endo as No. 6 – just a couple of hours later.

“We have seen mostly Wata and Ryan there, and in the previous game even Dominik was a bit lower.

“I have quite a good idea which player suits there at this moment in my opinion best.

“But we are only one week working together with some players. Sometimes you feel this is the best No. 6 but then the combination with the other two might not work out that well.”

The expectation is that the side which lined up against Sevilla – with Gravenberch sitting deepest alongside Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai further forward – will be retained for Saturday’s 12.30pm kickoff at Ipswich.

But with there still over a fortnight until the transfer window closes and Zubimendi set to decide on his future imminently, things can still change.

“It’s not to say the ones who played today will play next week or the weeks after,” Slot insisted.

“We are still in a situation where we are constantly evaluating which is the best lineup for us.

“Today you saw this, but that’s not to say it’s the same next week.”

Whether Zubimendi accepts a move to Anfield or not, it is clear that Slot’s system is flexible and could see a variety of players drop into the No. 6 role.

The favourite appears to be Gravenberch – which would mark an impressive turn of fortunes for the 22-year-old – but Liverpool remain a work in progress under their new head coach.