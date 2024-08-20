Pre-season is a time for learning, not just for the players, but also us supporters, especially when it’s a new man in charge.

Two friendlies in one afternoon at Anfield on Sunday certainly provided us with plenty of interesting insight from Arne Slot, with a ‘things learned’ article for once actually being relevant!

Here are not five, not 10, but 20 things we ‘learned’ on Sunday…

1. Slot sees Alexander-Arnold as a right back

“I do have my opinion about where they are going to play,” said Slot last month (about Trent and Gakpo) and now we know. Trent’s position was very much a right-back, less inverted too.

2. Diogo Jota is the ideal forward for Slot – Nunez isn’t (yet)

Jota’s superb volleyed goal, plus an assist and all round excellent centre-forward play, displayed why he seems the ideal forward for Slot’s side; able to hold the ball up and make the up-back-and-through combinations possible.

3. Luis Diaz could prosper with Slot’s use of wingers

Wingers are used slightly differently under the new head coach and Diaz certainly seemed to enjoy it, scoring twice and looking more like the Diaz we initially signed; direct and powerful.

4. Quansah clearly first choice alongside Van Dijk

Quansah has had a full pre-season, while Konate only returned last week. The youngster is clearly first-choice, at least for now.

5. Gravenberch the No. 6 until a signing is made

Slot said he was happy with Ryan Gravenberch‘s performance as the No. 6 in the friendly against Man United and he continued in the role vs. Sevilla. It could well be his role under the new coach.

Just don’t tell Slot he plays a 4-2-3-1… pic.twitter.com/a5XlZvPx4w — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) August 11, 2024

6. The midfield is more a ‘double pivot’ than a holding midfielder

Speaking of which, it’s clearly more of two players alongside each other in midfield – Gravenberch and Mac Allister vs. Sevilla – with a more advanced No. 10 (Szoboszlai). You might even say it’s 4-2-3-1…!

7. We know the XI vs. Ipswich

The lineup vs. Sevilla is almost certainly the one that will start vs. Ipswich on Saturday, barring any injuries: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota

8. Sepp van den Berg on brink of a move away

An unused sub vs. Las Palmas, Slot claimed post-match that Van den Berg was not used due to managing playing time – but that seems highly unlikely and it’s far more likely he’s heading for the exit this week.

9. We don’t miss Covid football

Watching Liverpool in an empty Anfield. With Nat Phillips sporting a headband at centre-back. A throwback we didn’t need, thanks.

10. Slot is setting high standards

The boss said there were “a lot of good things… but I can make a big list of things we have to improve!”

11. Trey Nyoni is some talent

He only turned 17 this summer and Slot clearly rates him, bringing the teenager on for Diaz and playing on the left of the front three – scoring his first senior goal very impressively.

12. Patient football will take some getting used to

The patient buildup play was certainly a difference from Klopp’s more direct style. It may take some getting used to – for some players and fans alike.

13. James McConnell and Kaide Gordon to leave the club

McConnell wasn’t involved despite 31 players being used. A loan or permanent deal seems inevitable. Similar could be said for Gordon, who was on the bench but did not feature vs. Las Palmas as he nears a temporary switch to Swansea.

14. The pressing is still vital

“Press Harvey, press,” the shout from the sidelines vs. Las Palmas as Slot got his message across frequently.

'Press, Harvey. Press!' Arne Slot is really encouraging Liverpool to win it back quickly when they lose the ball high up the pitch. pic.twitter.com/aCe38RFuIY — Sam Millne (@sam_millne) August 11, 2024

15. The long ball might not be the right ball

Slot certainly isn’t a fan of long passes – there will be far fewer this season. In the second game he visibly sighed when Kelleher sent a long ball forward after being urged to play out from the back.

16. Underlapping runs from full-backs will be a feature

Under Slot, the full-backs play closer to the centre-backs – in the so-called ‘half spaces’ – and so underlapping runs inside of the wingers will be a feature you’ll see plenty this season.

17. An ‘up back and through’ is a pattern you’ll see

The third goal vs. Sevilla is a perfect example of this combination. Alisson plays the ball up the pitch; Salah holds it up and plays it back; Jota passes it forward for Szoboszlai to run onto.

18. Square passes for tap-ins

We see Man City do this loads and it was something we saw Slot working on in pre-season training. A wide player squaring the ball for a tap-in in front of goal.

19. Wataru Endo a squad player

It’s quite apparent that Slot doesn’t see Endo as the type of midfielder he needs. If he stays, it will be as a squad player.

20. Martin Zubimendi would look perfect in a Slot midfield

You thought we’d get through this without mentioning him? Behave! But honestly, he’d be perfect in that No. 6 role, mostly alongside Mac Allister.