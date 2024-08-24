With the arrival of Arne Slot has come several new ideas for Liverpool’s players to learn and integrate into their game.

Among the new methods is a change in approach to positioning for the Reds’ full-backs.

Against Ipswich, it was notable how Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold often remained quite narrow when Liverpool had the ball.

In contrast, the norm would be for them to go wide to the touchline to create width, Robertson especially.

As you can see in the below example, the left-back tended to stay close to Virgil van Dijk rather than move out wide to receive.

In conversation with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports, Slot explained why he asks his full-backs to do this on occasion.

He said: “If the full-backs are all down the line and you play the full-back then he’s very far away from some other players and it takes really long to get the ball over there.

“So if you are playing closer to each other, then the ball goes faster from one foot to another and that gives less time to the opponent to defend.”

After referencing both Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s positioning, the head coach continued: “The idea of full-backs, of players playing close together is to have short passes which give limited time to the other team to defend.

“You can switch play faster of course and receive the ball all the way down the line.”

Arne Slot discusses his use of full-backs at Liverpool with @Carra23… ?? The full interview will be available during Super Sunday or on our YouTube channel! ? pic.twitter.com/fFtHmQizlu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 24, 2024

Something else we have seen from Slot’s full-backs during his short time at Liverpool is a change in positioning when they progress higher up the pitch.

This doesn’t apply to every attack but we will often see the Reds’ full-backs place themselves between the opposition defence and midfield, in front of the their centre-back and full-back, rather than on the touchline.

This style of inversion is something we also saw Slot use while at Feyenoord – Lutsharel Geertruida was particularly good at implementing Slot’s methods on the pitch.

Noticeable how Conor Bradley or Andy Robertson are often staying high and coming more central in build-up. It's not every Liverpool attack but definitely something Robertson will have to learn. pic.twitter.com/2ppkiDtzJo — Sam Millne (@sam_millne) August 11, 2024

When the full-backs do position themselves more narrowly, it means the wingers have to stay wide.

This suits Luis Diaz to some extent because he excels when running at players. However, on the right, Mo Salah would probably prefer to be closer to goal as his starting point.

It will be interesting to see how this tactic develops over the course of the season and how Robertson, Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley adapt to the new system.