Arne Slot has rejected the belief that Liverpool need to sign players to improve this summer, but insists he and sporting director Richard Hughes are still trying.

With a fortnight to go until the transfer window closes, Liverpool are the only side in the Premier League – and, in fact, Europe’s top five leagues – yet to make a signing.

They had hoped to seal the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this week, but the 25-year-old turned down a move and the Reds head into their campaign opener at Ipswich with much the same squad as last season.

Asked in his pre-match press conference whether he agreed with the argument that without signings teams are weaker, Slot described it as “weird.”

“That argument I don’t understand: ‘if you don’t strengthen the team, you become weaker’?” he told reporters.

“That’s a bit weird, because normally you would either stay the same or – and I truly believe – [at] the training ground, you can help players and teams to improve.

“That is also what happened here in recent years, that the training ground really helped the team to improve.

“Maybe what you mean is if the clubs around you do strengthen the team, then maybe they become better, but it’s not always true that if you bring in new players the team becomes stronger.

“I also believe in general that every player in the team needs to have perspective on playing time, and if you keep bringing players in sometimes the energy in the group goes down as well.

“But like I said many times, we – and with we, I mean Richard and me – are trying to strengthen the squad, and if we think we’ve found someone, we try to bring him in.

“Then, unfortunately, the one we thought could help us said no, but in the background, Richard is still trying to improve the team.

“But my main focus at the moment is fully on Ipswich.”

Liverpool are expected to complete a signing of sorts imminently, with goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili expected to agree a move to Anfield from Valencia, after a loan at Bournemouth that could extend to two seasons.

In reality, it should not be the role of a head coach to speak on transfers, with the club emphasising the change of role from Jurgen Klopp‘s job as manager.

There should perhaps be no surprise, then, that Slot’s main focus is on the squad already at his disposal.

“We lost Joel Matip and Thiago, and Adrian as a goalkeeper of course, but the rest of the team stayed together and that’s also a very positive thing,” he continued.

“We’re always talking here about transfers, but it’s also a very positive thing that we kept our players.

“They are in a good place at the moment, I said many times already, Jurgen left the team in a good place and we’re trying to build from there.

“Last season was also a season where they could win a trophy with this team, so we’re hoping and aiming for the same.

“Of course, this season is not going to be easy, because [there are] a lot of good and strong teams in the Premier League that also strengthened their squads.

“But we’re looking forward to the challenge.”