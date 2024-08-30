Arne Slot admits he is “not expecting anything” in terms of further signings before Friday’s transfer deadline, but the Liverpool head coach did not say no.

The Reds have headed into transfer deadline day having made two additions to Slot’s squad: goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will stay on loan at Valencia, and forward Federico Chiesa.

It is widely believed that Liverpool are yet to address their priority areas – most notably in the No. 6 role – and there had been hope of a late flurry of deals.

But speaking in his pre-Man United press conference on Friday, Slot told reporters that he is “not expecting anything.”

“I’m not expecting anything, but again, it’s no different to all the other days before,” the Dutchman explained.

“If we see an opportunity, we could act. But I’m not expecting anything.”

With Slot not closing the door on signings in the final hours of the window, it indicates that Liverpool are still searching for solutions.

Late on Thursday night it was claimed that Porto defensive midfielder Alan Varela was a target, though that was swiftly rebuffed by journalists on Merseyside.

Much, as Slot says, will depend on movement elsewhere, with it clear that the club’s recruitment staff will act if the opportunity arises.

That was already the case with Chiesa, who has joined from Juventus in a bargain deal worth up to £12.5 million, and this shows fans can still hold onto hope of any late additions.

Besides that, deadline day is likely to be dominated by further outgoings, with the likes of Nat Phillips, Marcelo Pitaluga, Ben Doak and Kaide Gordon all expected to leave.

“If it’s the right opportunity for the player and us as a club, we will act,” Slot said on sales and loans.

“My main attention is on Man United and not the outgoing ones.”