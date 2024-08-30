Arne Slot has now revealed the immediate plans for new signing Federico Chiesa ahead of the final game before the international break, and it includes time with his new teammates.

The 26-year-old was unveiled on Thursday but arrives with no on-field minutes since the Euros concluded in the summer, having been cast aside at Juventus.

The obvious question, then, for Slot to answer in his press conference on Friday was whether we would see Liverpool’s new No. 14 for the trip to Man United.

“He’s going to train with us today, but there is a bigger chance that he is not in the squad than he is,” Slot said.

“But if injuries come up in the next two days we might need him. I don’t expect him to be in, but I cannot guarantee this.”

With Curtis Jones the only injury absence expected at Old Trafford, there is unlikely to be any need to rush Chiesa, but at least he can train with the squad on Friday.

Patience will be needed as he gets up to speed, but that is not to say there isn’t already plenty of excitement for what he can offer Slot’s side.

‘Building Chiesa back up’

A lot has been made of Chiesa’s injury history, but the one key message to take from Slot’s words is that there is an obvious faith and trust in the club’s performance staff to keep players fit.

On signing the Italian, Slot said: “Excited [to have signed him], if we sign someone who can help us achieve our goals and improve the squad, of course we are really excited that we brought him in.

“One of the best things about working here, what I’ve noticed so far, is the culture of this team, they work really hard to achieve their goals.

“It is then really important the first player you bring in has that same attitude and brings the same culture.

“He works really hard on and off the pitch to try to get the best of himself, and he combines this with scoring goals and really aggressive without the ball.

“He can play in so many positions, on the right, left and maybe even in the middle. It makes him an interesting signing for us.

“We should take care of him in the beginning because he didn’t train with the team (Juventus) in the last two weeks, but before he did.

“He hasn’t played many game minutes yet, but we have very good performance staff, and we will build him up in the right way and, hopefully, can see his quality in the near future.”