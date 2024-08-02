With there a looming concern over Real Madrid’s interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Carlo Ancelotti has provided a welcome update – for now at least.

Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Liverpool is undoubtedly worrying, with the right-back into the final year of his deal this summer.

That should never have been the case.

The club’s vice-captain, undoubtedly one of their most important players and one of the best to ever come from the academy, his future seems to have been lost in the shuffle.

Whether there was a lack of urgency as Jurgen Klopp considered his future and Jorg Schmadtke arrived as a short-term sporting director hire is unclear, but Alexander-Arnold’s dwindling contract has attracted suitors.

Most notable among those is Real Madrid, and with the No. 66 spending his post-season break with their midfielder, Jude Bellingham, fears have mounted.

However, Real manager Ancelotti appears to have ruled out a move for Alexander-Arnold at least this summer, as he considers his squad “complete.”

“The squad is complete,” he told reporters, including AS, when asked this week about signing a centre-back.

“[Jesus] Vallejo has returned, [David] Alaba is recovering. We have the youngsters: Joan [Martinez Lozano], Jacobo [Ramon] and Raul [Asencio].

“There are no departures because everyone wants to stay.”

While Ancelotti was speaking about a possible addition in the centre of defence, his words are believed to reflect his stance across his entire squad.

As it stands, Real do not plan to sell any players, nor do they intend to make any further additions following the signings of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick.

There had been no real immediate threat of Alexander-Arnold pushing for Madrid, but given his contract situation it has remained on ongoing concern.

The 25-year-old is due to report back for pre-season training next week, and will feature in the final stages of preparations for the new campaign, including a friendly against Sevilla on August 11.

He is likely to enjoy a similarly key role under Arne Slot as he did for Klopp, with the new head coach already holding talks with his right-back.

Until he signs a new deal, there will continue to be rumours over a transfer for Alexander-Arnold, but it is a minor relief that his primary suitors have ruled out a move this summer.