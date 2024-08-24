With Arne Slot still in the early days of his reign, it is intriguing to see and hear about the qualities he brings to the Liverpool job, especially if it comes from the players themselves.

During the times the Dutchman has fronted the press so far, he has come across as straight-talking yet humble, making no grand declarations or statements.

Slot keeps cards close to his chest but is equally open to discussing what he wants from his team, and it is this balance that the players themselves have witnessed.

In an interview with Sport Nieuws, Cody Gakpo welcomed two of the early qualities Slot has shown as it has ensured players are not in the dark over their position in the team.

He explained: “He (Slot) is just very honest and direct, which is beneficial to players. Then you always know where you stand.”

For the 25-year-old, that has entailed discussions over playing more on the left wing and that clarity is something Gakpo has welcomed as it “wasn’t fun” to move around last season.

“I like that because that’s where I can help the team the best,” Liverpool’s No. 18 said of a role on the left. “It was quite difficult last year, but in retrospect, I learned a lot.

“At those times it wasn’t fun to play in different positions, but in the end, it only makes you more complete.”

The changes in playing style

Slot acknowledged previously that his style has similarities to what Jurgen Klopp asked of this Liverpool team but with some key tweaks. Gakpo, though, sought out the differences he’s noticed so far.

He explained: “A lot has changed compared to Klopp, but he makes a very good impression. It is not necessarily better or worse, but it has mainly changed.

“The way of playing has changed. We now try to come forward more from a positional game to bring the wingers into duels, while last season it was more the counter-press, winning the ball in their half.

“It is advantageous that we have already learned that and are learning this now. If we can use both styles later, then we can go very far.”