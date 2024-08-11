Liverpool are in action for the second time this Sunday, hosting Spanish side Las Palmas at Anfield in a behind-closed-doors fixture (5pm BST kick off).

Arne Slot‘s side comfortably beat Sevilla 4-1 earlier in the day, with a different XI now involved against Las Palmas.

Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal, with a defence of Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips and Andy Robertson.

In midfeld, it’s Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

And up front is the trio of Ben Doak, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool vs. Las Palmas: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Phillips, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Doak, Nunez, Gakpo.

Subs: Davies, Scanlon, Gordon, Nallo, Van den Berg, Morton, Blair

TV Information

This friendly is live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO and you can tune in to see the Reds from wherever you are in the world.

If you’re on the move and want to stay up to date, This Is Anfield’s matchday live blog from 4.30pm.

As always, we’ll have all the post-match reaction and analysis for you to enjoy on Sunday evening and into Monday morning.