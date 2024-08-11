★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
LFC 2024/25 KITS

READY FOR THE NEW SEASON?

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 18, 2024: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Las Palmas: Nunez and Gakpo start

Liverpool are in action for the second time this Sunday, hosting Spanish side Las Palmas at Anfield in a behind-closed-doors fixture (5pm BST kick off).

Arne Slot‘s side comfortably beat Sevilla 4-1 earlier in the day, with a different XI now involved against Las Palmas.

Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal, with a defence of Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips and Andy Robertson.

In midfeld, it’s Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

And up front is the trio of Ben Doak, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Liverpool's Nat Phillips returns to the team hotel after the team's second training session of the day on day one of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool vs. Las Palmas: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Phillips, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Doak, Nunez, Gakpo.

Subs: Davies, Scanlon, Gordon, Nallo, Van den Berg, Morton, Blair

 

TV Information

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 28, 2024: A general view from a broadcast television camera seen ahead of the FA Cup 5th Round match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This friendly is live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO and you can tune in to see the Reds from wherever you are in the world.

If you’re on the move and want to stay up to date, This Is Anfield’s matchday live blog from 4.30pm.

As always, we’ll have all the post-match reaction and analysis for you to enjoy on Sunday evening and into Monday morning.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024