Liverpool impressed in their friendly against Sevilla at Anfield, with Arne Slot‘s style of play certainly on display.

Liverpool 4-1 Sevilla

Pre Season (4), Anfield

August 11, 2024

Goals

Jota 30′ (assist: Alexander-Arnold)

Diaz 39′ (assist: Jota)

Diaz 45+1′ (assist: Szoboszlai)

Peque 66′

Nyoni 68’

It was always going to be interesting to see how Arne Slot split his squad with two games in one afternoon at Anfield, and this provided us with a major insight into what side the new coach is likely going to use in the season opener against Ipswich next week.

One of the most revealing aspects of how the side lined up was seeing Ryan Gravenberch as the ‘No.6’, deepest in midfield.

Liverpool controlled the possession, as you’d expect, and there noticeable signs of Slot’s new style of play; fewer long passes, Alexander-Arnold not inverting into midfield, underlapping runs from the full backs.

The Reds took the lead on the half hour when a corner from the left eventually saw Alexander-Arnold put in a lovely cross which Diogo Jota expertly volleyed back across goal into the top corner.

It should have been 2-0 soon after when Alexander-Arnold’s superb drilled ball to Diaz saw him release Salah, but the Egyptian opted to try play in Jota rather than take the chance himself and the defender was able to cut out the pass.

The Reds doubled their advantage soon after though, another superb finish; this time from Luis Diaz. The Colombian was released by Jota, then cut inside the defender and fired an arrowed finish into the same top corner Jota had finished in five minutes earlier.

And a third arrived on the stroke of half time, a second for Diaz as he tapped in Dominik Szoboszlai‘s pass after being sent through by Jota. A very Slot style of goal.

Half time: Liverpool 3-0 Sevilla

At times Slot’s side appeared more 4-2-4 than any other formation, with Szobozslai in the advanced No.10 role and Salah and Diaz high up.

Gravenberch should have scored soon after half time when he was given the opportunity after some nice build-up play.

The first change arrived just after the hour, Alisson replaced by Vitezslav Jaros in goal, while teenager Trey Nyoni replaced Diaz.

Sevilla pulled a goal back through Peque, but within a minute Nyoni had fired a superb finish into the bottom corner to restore the three goal lead. Impressive from the recently turned 17-year-old.

A pre-planned triple change with 20 minutes to go saw Joe Gomez, Stefan Bajcetic and Luca Stephenson replace Van Dijk, Mac Allister and Alexander-Arnold – those players having only returned to training this week.

Slot’s side now face Las Palmas, also at Anfield but without fans in attendance, later this afternoon (5pm BST kick off), with that side due to feature Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Sepp van den Berg, Andy Robertson, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

TIA Man of the Match: Diogo Jota

Referee: Rob Jones

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson (Jaros 62’); Alexander-Arnold (Stephenson 74’), Quansah, Van Dijk (Gomez 74’), Tsimikas; Mac Allister (Bajcetic 74’), Gravenberch (Morton 82′); Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz (Nyoni 62’) ; Jota

Subs not used: Pitaluga, Nallo, Blair

Next Match: Las Palmas (home, 5pm) / Ipswich (away, August 17)