★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - Sunday, October 11, 2015: Denmark's captain Daniel Agger talking to press after the 1-2 friendly game against France at Parken Stadium. (Pic by Lexie Lin/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Daniel Agger replaces ex-Liverpool teammate with new job at international level

Daniel Agger first ventured into management in 2021 and has now stepped up to the international level, but by doing so has taken the role previously held by a former Liverpool teammate.

The Danish defender was one of Liverpool’s finest during his time at Anfield, with injuries limiting his potential to draw acclaim from the wider footballing world.

After taking time away from the sport following his retirement in 2016, he ventured into management with a team in the second tier in his home nation of Denmark.

He was at the helm of HB Koge until 2023 when he left by mutual consent, and it is only now that he is stepping back into a coaching role.

The 39-year-old has been announced as Denmark’s new assistant coach, working under former Celtic midfielder Morten Wieghorst, who is currently the caretaker manager of the national side.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, August 13, 2010: Liverpool's new signing Christian Poulsen with manager Roy Hodgson at a press conference at the club's Melwood Training Ground. The 30-year-old Danish international midfielder Poulsen joins the Reds from Italian side Juventus on a three-year deal. (Pic by: David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The agreement is currently only for their upcoming six Nations League matches, but by stepping into the role he has replaced former Reds teammate Christian Poulsen.

Poulsen stepped down from the assistant role of “his own accord” after three years with the national side, with Agger to pick up from where he left off.

On his appointment, Agger, who was previously captain of Denmark, said: “It’s great, I’ve missed the national team, and I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“But I didn’t get into this just to be involved, I’m here to be able to give something to the players and make a difference.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 23, 2024: Liverpool's Daniel Agger during the LFC Foundation match between Liverpool FC Legends and Ajax FC Legends at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-2. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“It’s about being able to contribute, and I’m sure that with my experience and my skills, I have a lot to give to the team.”

Denmark have a tough battle in the Nations League group stage, which runs until November, as they will meet European champions Spain, Switzerland and Serbia.

Agger has returned to Anfield over the years, most notably for his involvement in the Liverpool Legends matches – he was present for the most recent game against Ajax in March.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024