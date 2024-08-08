Daniel Agger first ventured into management in 2021 and has now stepped up to the international level, but by doing so has taken the role previously held by a former Liverpool teammate.

The Danish defender was one of Liverpool’s finest during his time at Anfield, with injuries limiting his potential to draw acclaim from the wider footballing world.

After taking time away from the sport following his retirement in 2016, he ventured into management with a team in the second tier in his home nation of Denmark.

He was at the helm of HB Koge until 2023 when he left by mutual consent, and it is only now that he is stepping back into a coaching role.

The 39-year-old has been announced as Denmark’s new assistant coach, working under former Celtic midfielder Morten Wieghorst, who is currently the caretaker manager of the national side.

The agreement is currently only for their upcoming six Nations League matches, but by stepping into the role he has replaced former Reds teammate Christian Poulsen.

Poulsen stepped down from the assistant role of “his own accord” after three years with the national side, with Agger to pick up from where he left off.

On his appointment, Agger, who was previously captain of Denmark, said: “It’s great, I’ve missed the national team, and I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“But I didn’t get into this just to be involved, I’m here to be able to give something to the players and make a difference.

“It’s about being able to contribute, and I’m sure that with my experience and my skills, I have a lot to give to the team.”

Denmark have a tough battle in the Nations League group stage, which runs until November, as they will meet European champions Spain, Switzerland and Serbia.

Agger has returned to Anfield over the years, most notably for his involvement in the Liverpool Legends matches – he was present for the most recent game against Ajax in March.