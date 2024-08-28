Darwin Nunez has been banned from representing Uruguay for five games, following the distressing scenes after their 1-0 loss to Colombia at Copa America.

Nunez was among those involved as players and fans clashed after the Copa America semi-final between Uruguay and Colombia in July.

CONMEBOL, South American football’s governing body, launched an investigation into the scenes, including 11 players, with their verdict now delivered.

Per El Observador, Nunez has been dealt the harshest punishment, with the striker banned for five games along with a $20,000 fine.

The ban only covers international fixtures, meaning he will not be banned from featuring for Liverpool.

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was handed a four-game ban and a $16,000 fine, while Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera and Ronald Araujo are all suspended for three games and fined $12,000 each.

Six other players, including Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez and Man United youngster Facundo Pellistri, were fined $5,000 each, while the Uruguayan FA has been fined $20,000.

El Observador report that Nunez will miss his country’s World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay (Sept 7), Venezuela (Sept 10), Peru (Oct 11), Ecuador (Oct 16) and Colombia (Nov 14).

That means he will be unavailable for the next two international breaks, though manager Marcelo Bielsa will almost certainly recall him for the second qualifier in November against Brazil.

Speaking immediately after the events in North Carolina, Atletico Madrid defender Gimenez explained: “Colombian fans in a certain section descended on all our families. Our families were in danger.

“We had to rush into the stands to remove our loved ones with tiny newborn babies.

“It’s a total disaster. There wasn’t a single police officer. They showed up half an hour later. A disaster. And we were there, standing up for ourselves, for our loved ones.”

Colombia went on to suffer defeat to Argentina in the final of Copa America, while Uruguay finished third after defeating Canada in their playoff.