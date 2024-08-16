After 91 days, Liverpool are back in competition action and they have a new man in the dugout – but is his first starting lineup a straightforward choice?

The new season is upon us and it is hard to know if we are ready for the rollercoaster of emotions that are bound to come over the next nine months.

Newly-promoted Ipswich are the first test for Arne Slot, who you sense has a pretty clear idea of what his team sheet will look like come 11.15am on Saturday (we get team news 75 minutes before kick-off this season).

So, without further ado let’s take a look at the Reds’ expected lineup.

Team News

We are happy to say that Liverpool have a fully fit squad, let’s hope we can say that a lot in 2024/25!

27 senior players trained at the AXA on Thursday

Andy Robertson fit but unlikely to start

Liverpool’s likely XI vs. Ipswich

With no injuries from the final pre-season games, Liverpool’s lineup feels quite straightforward to pick from the hints Slot gave us last weekend.

The only conundrum at the back would be does he start Kostas Tsimikas over Robertson? The likely answer is yes, considering the latter missed a lot of the summer due to injury.

As no new No. 6 has arrived, Ryan Gravenberch has got the early nod ahead of Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones – it will be his first real test and it is plenty of responsibility to shoulder.

Alexis Mac Allister will join him in the midfield double pivot with Dominik Szoboszlai taking on the more advanced role.

After contributing a combined three goals and an assist against Sevilla, in addition to promising early chemistry, it is hard to see anyone but Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz up front:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota

Alternative options

If Slot was to make any tweaks, these are some of the options he could consider:

Robertson at left-back ahead of Tsimikas

Konate to partner Virgil van Dijk

Darwin Nunez in place of Jota

Cody Gakpo on the left instead of Diaz

Despite a somewhat disjointed pre-season under a new coach, Liverpool certainly have enough strength to return to Merseyside with three points, and morale calls for it with still no new signings.

It is good to have the football back and let’s hope Slot starts with a positive relationship with the 12.30pm kickoffs!