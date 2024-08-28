Federico Chiesa has already sent a message of sorts to supporters ahead of his £10.7 million move from Juventus to Liverpool.

With personal terms for a four-year deal already agreed and a medical waiting on Merseyside, Chiesa has begun his journey to Liverpool.

He is clearly excited, too, having already admitted he “can’t wait” for the “new adventure.”

At Turin-Caselle Airport, Chiesa told reporters:

“I am happy; I am very happy. I want to say goodbye to the Bianconeri fans. “Thanks for the affection over these years, I’ll carry you in my heart. Thanks to Juventus. “I am sorry [to leave like this] but I am happy for this new adventure. My family and I can’t wait.”

Chiesa has spent four years at Juventus, initially signing on loan from Fiorentina before making the move permanent in 2022.

Two years ago, he cost the Bianconeri €50 million, which is now about £42.3 million, but had a difficult season recovering from a previous ACL injury.

Last season was far more successful for Chiesa on an individual level who, under Massimiliano Allegri, scored 10 goals and averaged a goal every 2.8 games.

Overall, since moving to Turin, Chiesa has netted 32 goals in 131 matches for Juventus, adding to the 34 he scored in his 154 appearances for Fiorentina.

At 26 years old, the winger is right-footed and became known for his performances on the right wing for Italy during their Euro 2021 triumph.

Should the deal get over the line, Arne Slot will have a backup in each of the front three positions, with Chiesa likely battling with Mo Salah for a spot on the right.

He is used to playing across the forward line, though, and could be a very useful addition to the Liverpool squad should he stay fit, something that has been a constant question since his move to Juventus.

A lot has, understandably, been made about his injury record but he has shown positive signs that he can string games together having featured 37 times for Juventus last season.

His ACL injury in 2021/22 is the headline injury but Liverpool clearly have faith in their own medical department and that Chiesa can put his injuries behind him.