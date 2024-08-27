Federico Chiesa is a target for Liverpool in the final days of the summer transfer window, but there are concerns over the Juventus winger’s injury history.

Liverpool have enquired over Chiesa’s availability ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline, with Juventus reportedly prepared to sell him for just €15 million (£12.7m).

It remains to be seen whether the Reds will advance with a deal, but there is now anticipation over a high-profile arrival for a bargain fee.

• OPINION: Chiesa to Liverpool: Why £12.7m transfer could make a lot of sense

While Chiesa is a major name having won the Euros with Italy and shone for both Fiorentina and Juventus in Serie A, his injury history could be a red flag.

According to Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old has missed 100 games for club and country over the past six seasons, spending 493 days out in total.

He has suffered 22 different injuries, with his most notable being a cruciate ligament tear that saw him miss 45 games over 269 days in 2021/22.

That ACL injury has led to various knock-on issues, as after having suffered only five injuries in three seasons prior to that campaign, missing just 16 games, he has had 17 in three seasons since and missed 84 games.

However, there have been positive signs as the years have gone by, with a downward curve in terms of games missed due to injury.

In the season just gone, Chiesa made 37 appearances for Juventus, starting 29 times, clocking his highest tally of minutes on the pitch since pre-ACL (2,512) and missing 11 games due to three injuries.

That could be a positive sign as Liverpool consider signing the Italian, whose game has undoubtedly changed since that serious injury but is still hugely effective.

During his 37 games last season, Chiesa scored 10 goals and laid on three assists, playing in four different roles in attack.

If he joins Liverpool he is expected to primarily serve as backup to Mohamed Salah on the right flank, though he is capable of playing every position in the forward line.