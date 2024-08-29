Federico Chiesa squad number confirmed by Liverpool FC

With Federico Chiesa’s signing now complete, Liverpool have announced that he will take the No. 14 shirt.

Chiesa is Liverpool’s first signing of the summer who we will actually see play for the Reds this season, arriving in a deal worth up to £12.5 million.

With the versatile forward agreeing personal terms and undergoing his medical at the AXA Training Centre, he was then able to choose his new shirt number.

He has opted for the No. 14 – the same number he wears for Italy.

The shirt was last worn by Jordan Henderson for over a decade, and before the long-serving captain the likes of Xabi Alonso, Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler and Jan Molby have all worn it during the Premier League era.

Speaking on his unveiling as Liverpool’s new No. 14, Chiesa said: “Yeah, it [is significant] actually.

“It’s the number I’ve been wearing with the national team but it was an easy pick because Liverpool sent me a video and at the end of this video – which was showing my career, the goals I scored with Fiorentina and Juventus – it was me with the No.14 shirt on.

“So I said, ‘ah, it was destined to be!’, so I chose the No. 14.”

As an attacker who is expected to primarily play on the right wing, the No. 11 shirt would have been the obvious choice to take.

However, this is currently taken by Mo Salah.

In addition, the No. 7, which he had at Juventus, is currently occupied by Luis Diaz. The No. 9 and No. 10 shirts are also taken by Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister respectively.

While he was on loan at Juventus he wore the No. 22 shirt – meanwhile at Fiorentina, Chiesa also wore the No. 25.

