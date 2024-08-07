Arne Slot finally has all his players under one roof after they each jetted off around the world for a summer of sun, but who went where?

It has been quite the summer for Liverpool, one of change but also stagnation as the new head coach looked to assess his squad before turning his sights to the transfer market.

With all his senior players now back at the AXA Training Centre, we will eagerly await all updates on their progress and who may be joining them from another club.

For some, the summer break was short and sweet after international exploits, but for others, it was close to seven weeks long – a rarity in modern football!

Nevertheless, Liverpool players certainly covered some air miles irrespective of their time off – from the Maldives to South America and mainland Europe – but who went where?

Diogo Jota: Sardinia, Italy and Saudi Arabia

Mo Salah: Mykonos, Greece

Ibrahima Konate: Cape Martin, France

Virgil van Dijk: Ibiza

Alexis Mac Allister: Argentina and Turks and Caicos

Luis Diaz: Barranquilla, Colombia and Curacao

Alisson: Brazil and Porto, Portugal

Andy Robertson: Ibiza

Kostas Tsimikas: Maldives, Italy and Greece

Curtis Jones: Los Angeles

Dominik Szoboszlai: Amalfi Coast, Italy and Hungary

Cody Gakpo: Ibiza, the Netherlands

Ryan Gravenberch: Marbella, Spain

Harvey Elliott: Ibiza

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Los Angeles and Barbados

There is a clear theme with where the players went and it is no surprise considering they spend most of their time in England, where the sun is not a common sight.

The sun, the sea and the beach proved popular – and we can only say we’re pretty jealous of what they got up to from yachts and private planes to seeing Calvin Harris and Steven Gerrard and staying in luxury accommodation.

So, from seeing where some of the Reds went on their holiday – which players’ itinerary would you pick? (We quite liked what Tsimikas got up to, and he had close to seven weeks off!).