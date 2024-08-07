How Liverpool’s Premier League rivals have fared in pre-season

Arne Slot has enjoyed a positive first pre-season at Liverpool with his key players staying fit, something that can’t be said for all the Reds’ rival teams.

While Slot has had to deal with several of his players returning just this week to the club, this isn’t an issue unique to Liverpool.

There is a positive mood, though, prevailing at Anfield despite the start of a new era bringing so many uncertainties and unknowns.

Here we have a look at how Liverpool’s rivals have been getting on and how they’re shaping up for the new season.

Man City

Games played: 4

Games remaining: 1

Season opener: Chelsea (A) – Aug 18

Like Liverpool, Man City have had to deal with many of their players coming back late due to their participation deep into Euro 2024 and the Copa America.

For fans, their pre-season games have been exciting if not completely satisfying for Pep Guardiola.

Their run of four games in the USA began with successive defeats – a 4-3 loss to Celtic was followed by a 3-2 defeat against AC Milan.

After drawing against Barcelona, the tour came to an end with a dress rehearsal for their Premier League opener against Chelsea as the teams met in Columbus and Man City won 4-2.

Ahead of the new season, Erling Haaland is looking as sharp as ever and will be eager to test Man United‘s makeshift defence in this Saturday’s Community Shield match.

Arsenal

Games played: 3

Games remaining: 2

Season opener: Wolves (H) – Aug 17

The USA was a popular destination for clubs this summer and Arsenal were one of the three ‘Rivals in Red’, also featuring Liverpool and Man United, that played each other.

Arsenal are well into their first cycle under Mikel Arteta and pre-season will have acted as more time for consolidation rather than an opportunity to implement a new style.

New defender Riccardo Calafiori joined up with the squad while they were in Philadelphia and is expected to be involved in their remaining friendlies, against Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon.

Aston Villa

Games played: 5

Games remaining: 2

Season opener: West Ham (A) – Aug 17

While Aston Villa aren’t a team that immediately spring to mind when you think of a direct rival for Liverpool, it is only fair that we take note of their preparations given their impressive fourth-placed finish last season.

They have lost influential midfielder Douglas Luiz but the club has reinvested in the squad, bringing in Amadou Onana for £50 million as well as completing the double signing of Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea from Juventus for £18.6 million.

Unai Emery’s side has played plenty of football over the summer, taking part in five games already with another two lined up before their opener against West Ham.

Chelsea

Games played: 4

Games remaining: 1

Season opener: Man City (H) – Aug 18

Another summer transfer window has meant another period of instability at Chelsea.

They have decided to force Conor Gallagher out to Atletico Madrid while signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for £30 million from Leicester.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku remains at the club but hasn’t featured in pre-season.

On the pitch, like Man City, Chelsea lost to a sharp Celtic side but then beat Club America before their meeting with Guardiola’s team.

Prior to their games against high-profile opposition,, the Blues drew 2-2 with Wrexham in manager Enzo Maresca’s first game.

Tottenham

Games played: 5

Games remaining: 1

Season opener: Leicester (A) – Aug 19

It has been a fairly quiet summer at Tottenham as they aim to start this season like they did the last.

Ange Postecoglou has added Leeds‘ young midfielder, Archie Gray, for about £30 million and has let Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leave for Marseille on loan.

After wins against Hearts and QPR, Tottenham flew out to Asia where they have played games in Japan and South Korea.

In Seoul, they lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich but they will have another chance to beat the Germans when they play again at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10.

Man United

Games played: 5

Games remaining: 1

Season opener: Fulham (H) – Aug 16

Things couldn’t have gone much worse for Man United over the last few weeks.

They began pre-season with defeat to Rosenborg and a win against Rangers, before heading to the US where they lost to Arsenal and Liverpool but beat Real Betis.

It is in the injury department, however, where Erik ten Hag’s squad has taken a significant hit.

New £52 million signing Leny Yoro has had to undergo surgery on his foot and faces three months out, while Rasmus Hojlund has suffered a hamstring injury and has been ruled out until after the September international break.

In addition, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire all picked up problems on their US tour – their Community Shield match against Man City could be a very interesting watch.