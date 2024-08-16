Ipswich have added to their squad with two new signings on the eve of their Premier League opener at home to Liverpool, including Kalvin Phillips on loan.

Liverpool are the only side in Europe’s top five leagues who are yet to sign a player this summer, but head to Portman Road as favourites.

At the other end of the scale, Ipswich have announced two more new arrivals on Friday to bring their tally of signings to eight so far.

The newly promoted side have confirmed the arrival of Phillips on loan from Man City as well as prolific striker Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn in a deal worth £11 million.

Szmodics scored 33 goals in 48 games for Blackburn last season, and amid protracted talks over a move to Ipswich already struck three in two appearances this time out.

Both are slated to be in Kieran McKenna’s squad to face Liverpool in Saturday’s 12.30pm kickoff, pending approval from the Premier League.

Neither are likely to start, of course, though goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, centre-back Jacob Greaves, right-back Ben Johnson and attackers Omari Hutchinson and Liam Delap all should after moves earlier in the summer.

Ipswich have already lined up their next signing with an initial loan deal agreed for Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste, which almost certainly rules out a move for Liverpool’s Tyler Morton after reports of interest.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Arne Slot looked forward to the challenge of facing a side that finished second in last season’s Championship.

“It is true that a newly promoted club, there is a lot of positivity around a club like this,” Slot told reporters.

“As people told me, every game in the Premier League is going to be an intense game and there are no easy games.

“That’s something that we can expect tomorrow as well – a promoted team that only had a lot of positives in recent years will come up against us [and are] really looking forward to it.

“But we are really looking forward to the game as well.”