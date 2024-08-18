Though Martin Zubimendi was reported as a target for Liverpool until the start of this week, the midfielder seemingly knew he would not join much earlier.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Zubimendi was first reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein on August 7, having revealed their interest in an unnamed No. 6 a day previous.

A series of updates on the situation unfolded in both England and Spain over the following six days, before it emerged that the 25-year-old had rejected a move.

Sporting director Richard Hughes was said to be angry with the way in which the deal broke down, with it reported that Liverpool had received assurances that Zubimendi intended to join.

But Ornstein’s colleague at The Athletic, Simon Hughes, has now revealed that the midfielder “had told family members that he intended to stay” around the start of pre-season with Real Sociedad on August 5.

Hughes’ report appears to question the narrative around Liverpool’s failed move, with sources from Sociedad disputing claims that their charm offensive convinced him.

Instead, it is suggested that Liverpool “were smarting from seeing a player turn them down in favour of a ‘smaller’ club.”

While early reports that Zubimendi was delaying his decision over whether or not to head to Merseyside were interpreted as a means of Sociedad saving face, now he has stayed it seems it could have been the other way around.

It is unclear exactly when the Spain international informed Liverpool he would not be joining, of course, but now it appears as though his mind had long been made up.

Zubimendi is expected to start as Sociedad begin their LaLiga campaign at home to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday evening, with manager Imanol Alguacil expressing his delight at his No. 4 turning down the riches of Anfield.

“We knew that with the year he has had they would come for him,” he told reporters per AS before the game.

“Liverpool is a historic and very big team and, seeing all the money they wanted to put on the table, you have to value what it means that Martin has said ‘no’, to stay here.”

Imanol described Zubimendi as “the best signing of the year,” but his supposed U-turn has left Liverpool seeking an alternative.

It remains to be seen if they will come in the current transfer window, but Arne Slot told TNT Sports after Saturday’s 2-0 win at Ipswich that the club would “not hesitate” if the right signing can be made.

“We have many good players but, like I said, if we can find another one we’ll not hesitate to do so. But we have already many,” the head coach explained.