Kaide Gordon will spend the campaign on loan with Championship side Norwich, with the Liverpool winger needing to make up for lost time after a lengthy injury.

Gordon signed a new long-term contract with the Reds in May, but will not be spending the season as part of Arne Slot‘s squad.

Instead, it has been confirmed that he will spend 2024/25 with Norwich in the second tier, joining Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side on a season-long loan.

Liverpool sanctioned the deal after talks with a number of clubs, with their No. 49 expected to play a key role in the Canaries’ attack.

Thorup has lacked a reliable option on the right flank so far this season, which could give Gordon an immediate route into the side.

Norwich are currently 20th in the Championship after two draws and a loss, but finished in the playoffs last season before falling to Leeds in the semi-finals.

It has been a long three years since Gordon made his breakthrough for Liverpool in pre-season, leading Pepijn Lijnders to tell Jurgen Klopp: “Wow, we have a new player!”

Seven competitive appearances later, the winger stands as the club’s second-youngest goalscorer ever – and their youngest in the FA Cup – but has seen his progress stall dramatically.

He spent 19 months out with various injuries related to his growth, which saw him drop down the pecking order at first-team level.

A move to Norwich can give him the opportunity to salvage his burgeoning career and gain a foothold at senior level, before a decision is made on his Liverpool future next summer.

Good luck, Kaide!