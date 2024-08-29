Liverpool have allowed another talented youngster to head out on loan for the campaign, with left-back Calum Scanlon joining Millwall in the Championship.

Scanlon is the latest to depart Liverpool on loan as part of an influx of talent from the AXA, with the decision made to gain experience elsewhere.

Just like Lewis Koumas at Stoke and Owen Beck at Blackburn, that comes in the Championship.

Liverpool have confirmed a deal with Millwall that will see the 19-year-old spend the 2024/25 season at the Den, competing for a starting spot under manager Neil Harris.

It serves as Scanlon’s first experience of regular senior football, having enjoyed glimpses of the first team under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Millwall’s current first-choice left-back is Joe Bryan, though Scanlon can also operate further forward on the left wing where top scorer Duncan Watmore is stationed.

Scanlon’s versatility will certainly come in handy, while it could be that Liverpool and Millwall have agreed on guarantees over his playing time if fit.

Harris’ side have suffered a difficult start to the campaign with a draw and two defeats in the Championship, also being knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the second round by Leyton Orient on Tuesday night.

They currently sit 22nd in the English second tier, level on points with Luton and Cardiff in the relegation zone.

Acquiring a player of Scanlon’s talent and potential could be a much-needed boost, though, with the teenager highly regarded at Liverpool.

He was involved at the start of pre-season under Arne Slot before rejoining the U21s for their warmup friendlies, though he went on to play 30 minutes in the 0-0 draw with Las Palmas at Anfield.

Along with Scanlon, Koumas and Beck, Liverpool have already sent Luke Chambers (Wigan), Calvin Ramsay (Wigan), Luca Stephenson (Dundee United), Rhys Williams (Morecambe) and Fabian Mrozek (IF Brommapojkarna) out on loan.

More are expected to follow, including temporary deals for the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak and Kaide Gordon.

Good luck, Calum!