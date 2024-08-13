Following their failed pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, Liverpool are claimed to be “unlikely” to sign another No. 6 this summer.

The push to sign Zubimendi in a deal worth around £51.5 million collapsed on Monday night, when the Spaniard informed sporting director Richard Hughes that he won’t move.

Instead, the 25-year-old intends to stay with his boyhood club Sociedad, in a decision that has reportedly angered those at Liverpool after he gave his word that he would join.

It has left supporters frustrated alike, with Zubimendi heralded as the perfect solution to a problem area that has persisted over a number of years.

But after the breakdown of that deal, Liverpool are reportedly “unlikely” to bring in a new No. 6 before the transfer deadline on August 30.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Times‘ Paul Joyce and the Mail‘s Lewis Steele are among those to report on the possible end to the club’s search for a midfielder for the time being.

While it is not “completely ruled out,” Steele explains that it is unlikely “given the time left in the transfer window and also the club’s desire to not sign players for the sake of it.”

Joyce writes: “The view of the club is that they have Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones as potential partners for Alexis Mac Allister, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold can also play there.”

While Wataru Endo – Liverpool’s only specialist No. 6 – “looks unsuited to the demands of the new coach,” Joyce also adds that Trey Nyoni, who only turned 17 at the end of June, could be an option in the role.

Gravenberch in particular did impress as Arne Slot‘s deepest midfielder against both Man United and Sevilla in this summer’s warmup friendlies.

But it is a big step from doing so in such games and elevating that performance to the highest level at the top end of the Premier League and Champions League.

Zubimendi was feted as the final piece of the puzzle in the middle of the park, but a late change of heart has left Liverpool and their fans scrabbling for solutions.

It appears as though Hughes and his recruitment team will stay cautious in the market, eager to avoid the pitfalls of desperate signings that have set the likes of Man United and Chelsea back.

However, to do so at this juncture – with Slot and captain Virgil van Dijk both admitting the need for new signings – is dangerous to say the least.