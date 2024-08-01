It has been confirmed that Liverpool Women midfielder Missy Bo Kearns is to leave the club in a surprise transfer to Aston Villa.

The news will come as a surprise to supporters who, for many, Kearns is an inspiration as a homegrown player.

This summer she joined up with the England senior squad for the first time and now leaves in search of a regular place with the Lionesses, reports Emma Sanders of the BBC.

To do this she will need to be a regular starter, something that wasn’t always the case at Liverpool during the second half of last season.

One of our own. Always ?? Good luck in your next chapter, @bokearnsxxx! pic.twitter.com/UWvh5a6rQf — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) August 1, 2024

While the transfer dee remains undisclosed, Sanders added: “Liverpool are happy with the fee received & will get add-on payments for performance (eg. if she plays for England).”

While she was still deemed as one of the most talented players at the club, manager Matt Beard’s style meant that she spent more time on the bench.

Beard said: “We respect Missy Bo’s decision and she departs with our very best wishes and I’m sure those of our fans.

“She has worn the shirt with the pride of a local girl and I have enjoyed my time working with her over so many years.

“I will follow her future development with great interest and pride.”

It will no doubt be have been a difficult decision for Kearns to leave her childhood club, but it is testament to her ambition that she wants to ensure she is displaying her talents regularly.

Kearns wrote online:

“I’m sad to say my time at Liverpool has come to an end. To play for the club I’ve grown up supporting has been a dream come true the past 15 years of my life. “Thank you to the fans. You mean everything to me. You’ll forever be in my heart, Reds. YNWA”

Liverpool FC as a club also paid tribute to her time in Red, saying: “Everyone at the club wishes Missy Bo the very best for the future.

“She has gone from an eight-year-old Academy hopeful to an established WSL player making more than 100 appearances in Red and enjoying the chance to wear the captain’s armband.

“Missy Bo will always be a Red and will always receive the warmest of welcomes at our club.

“We hope her journey will continue to be an inspiration for young players in Liverpool and beyond.”

Good luck with everything that comes your way and we hope to see you in Red again at some point in the future, Missy!