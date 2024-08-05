Liverpool are claimed to have enquired over Argentine left-back Julio Soler, ahead of a proposed transfer that could see the teenager join for £11.7 million.

Speaking in his first press conference as Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes noted the Olympics as a potential cause for delay in the transfer market.

It may have been a casual mention, with the tournament taking place along with the Euros and Copa America, but there is now a suggestion that the Reds could have been assessing that market.

According to journalist Mariano Antico of TyC Sports, Liverpool have “asked about” left-back Julio Soler, who featured for Argentina U23s this summer.

Soler, 19, started three of four games for Javier Mascherano’s side, while he plays his club football for Club Atletico Lanus in the Primera Division.

TyC Sports report that Liverpool have “only asked for conditions” with regards a deal, but Lanus are expected to sell if they receive an offer worth $15 million (£11.7m).

On Twitter, Antico added that “there is no formal offer yet, but it is likely to come,” with it clear that the Reds are assessing the left-back market.

Soler has been touted as a long-term successor to Andy Robertson, while any move this summer could cast doubt over Kostas Tsimikas‘ future at the club.

Liverpool have already lined up a deal to loan Luke Chambers to Wigan, while Owen Beck is not likely to stay amid interest from QPR and Celtic, particularly as he would take up an over-age spot in the Premier League squad.

Viewed as an aggressive, technical left-back, Solar made his debut for Lanus in 2022 and has gone to play 36 times for their first team so far.

He is now established as their first choice, but if he were to make the move to Anfield it is likely he would be eased into Arne Slot‘s squad – perhaps even with an immediate loan agreed elsewhere.