Liverpool ‘cut’ 4 players from first team as U21s beat Ipswich

Liverpool U21s continued their preparation for the Premier League 2 season, beating Ipswich 5-2 with four of the Reds’ USA tour squad involved.

Barry Lewtas picked a strong side for the under-21s’ latest friendly against Ipswich.

Amid reports that Ben Doak is set to head out on loan this season, the Scottish winger played, as did Tyler Morton who has been valued at £20 million.

It was those two who were involved in Liverpool’s first of the afternoon in Kirkby, as the midfielder followed in Doak’s shot which had initially been saved.

Liverpool also fielded Harvey Blair and Lewis Koumas – the former has been favoured by Arne Slot since the start of pre-season and played 70 minutes in the USA.

Blair continued his positive start to the campaign by putting Liverpool ahead before half time after pouncing on a loose pass and finishing well.

Koumas was involved in the next as, 10 minutes after the break, he passed to Kieran Morrison whose subsequent shot went in courtesy of a deflection.

The Welsh international eventually got his goal when he slotted home following a great ball in behind from James Balagizi.

Finally, Billy Koumetio netted for Liverpool as the Frenchman got a touch on Rhys Williams‘ looping header 15 minutes from time.

A late penalty from Ipswich couldn’t dampen the mood on a positive afternoon for Lewtas’ side, some of whom may not be at Kirkby for much longer.

Williams is expected to move on this summer, as is Morton who is attracting interest from RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, Doak could leave on loan with Brentford, Leicester and Southampton all interested, but unlike for Williams and Morton, it wouldn’t be the end of the road for him as a Red.

In pre-season, the 18-year-old proved once again why he is so highly rated, as he showcased his ability to glide effortlessly past opposition players like they weren’t there.

The under-21s begin their ‘competitive’ season on August 17 when they play Man City at home. By then, Lewtas will hope to have a clearer view of his options for the first half of the season.