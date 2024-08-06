Liverpool are claimed to be willing to allow Ben Doak to leave on loan following their pre-season tour, with an ideal club joining the race for his signature.

Doak was a regular feature throughout the Reds’ tour of the United States, featuring in all three friendlies and clocking 70 minutes on the pitch.

But the young Scot is certainly not in the running for a starting spot, as he competes with Mohamed Salah on the right flank and as many as five senior players on the left.

That has sparked interest in a loan deal this summer, with Doak slated to hold talks with Arne Slot and Richard Hughes following the conclusion of the tour.

According to the Express, that has led to the decision to allow the 18-year-old to spend the campaign away from Anfield.

Journalist Charlie Gordon appears to have close knowledge of the situation, explaining that Brentford have now joined Leicester and Southampton in the running.

A straight loan is described as the “most likely solution,” though Liverpool “intend to take all options into consideration, including those which involve permanent buy options.”

It is not out of the realms of possibility that the club would consider an eventual sale, with a price tag already set for another highly rated talent, Bobby Clark.

But the hope is that Doak will simply spend the season on loan before returning capable of challenging for a place in Slot’s squad next term.

The emergence of Brentford as a possible destination could be particularly attractive, given their style of play and the presence of Thomas Frank as manager.

Though Slot’s appointment has led to a stylistic shift at Liverpool, there are still similarities in Frank’s approach, particularly his demand for intense, high-pressing play off the ball.

And with question marks over the future of the Liverpool-linked Bryan Mbeumo, there could be a vacancy in the squad at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Kevin Schade is Brentford‘s other senior option on the right wing, but the 22-year-old only made 12 appearances last season due to a serious injury and the majority of his starts have come on the left.

Southampton have a shortage of right-sided attackers, but there is no guarantee Russell Martin will adopt a system that will even include an out-and-out winger.

Meanwhile, in Steve Cooper, Leicester boast a manager with a keen understanding of youth development following his time coaching in Liverpool’s academy, but the Foxes have already signed Issahaku Fatawu and Bobby De Cordova-Reid this summer.