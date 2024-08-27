Alexis Mac Allister and Jarell Quansah have both been given a huge increase in their rating for the next instalment of the FIFA successor, EA Sports FC 25.

EA Sports FC 25 is the second instalment of a new franchise that serves as a successor to the popular FIFA series which ran from 1993 to 2022.

Little has changed in terms of gameplay after the handover, which came following the end of EA’s licensing agreement with FIFA.

And every year brings anticipation over each player’s ratings in the game, with the full Liverpool squad now leaking online ahead of release date on September 27.

The majority of the ratings have stayed the same, including a squad-high of 89 for Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

? Liverpool ratings in FC 25 New PlayStyle+ for Trent ? (Excl) Make sure to follow! @DonkTrading ? pic.twitter.com/Z3zbXJSMfG — Donk (@DonkTrading) August 26, 2024

But Mac Allister’s rating has risen from 82 to 86 while Quansah has been upgraded to a gold card with his rating increased from 62 to 75.

That reflects the midfielder’s excellent form for both Liverpool and Argentina over the last year, as well as the young centre-back’s surprising breakthrough as a genuine starting option for the Reds.

Liverpool’s full ratings for EA Sports FC 25, per @DonkTrading, are as follows:

Goalkeepers

Alisson – 89 (-)

Caoimhin Kelleher – 77 (+4)

Defenders:

Virgil van Dijk – 89 (-)

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 86 (-)

Andy Robertson – 85 (-1)

Ibrahima Konate – 83 (+2)

Joe Gomez – 80 (+1)

Kostas Tsimikas – 77 (-)

Conor Bradley – 75 (+6)

Jarell Quansah – 75 (+13)

Midfielders:

Alexis Mac Allister – 86 (+4)

Dominik Szoboszlai – 81 (-1)

Wataru Endo – 80 (-)

Curtis Jones – 79 (+2)

Harvey Elliott – 78 (+1)

Ryan Gravenberch – 78 (-1)

Forwards:

Mohamed Salah – 89 (-)

Diogo Jota – 85 (-)

Luis Diaz – 84 – (-)

Cody Gakpo – 83 (-)

Darwin Nunez – 82 (-)

Conor Bradley is another player to have received a considerable boost, with his rating of 69 for EA Sports FC 24 rising to 75 for the new edition.

So too did Caoimhin Kelleher, whose excellent performances between the sticks in Alisson‘s absence earned him a four-point lift to 77.

Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott have all seen their ratings increase but Andy Robertson, Ryan Gravenberch and, strangely, Dominik Szoboszlai all drop points.

* Pre-order EA Sports FC 25 from Amazon here.