The long wait is over and Arne Slot has named Curtis Jones in the starting lineup as Liverpool face Everton at Anfield with the aim of restoring the 12-point gap.

Liverpool have had long enough to stew over their last two results, now it is time to look ahead in the Premier League and the Merseyside derby offers a chance to move closer to the title.

There were a number of final fitness tests needed on the eve of the match and Alisson has not been passed fit after suffering a concussion with Brazil, leaving Caoimhin Kelleher to start.

Watch Liverpool vs. Everton – Live Online Streams

Curtis Jones will line up at right-back in place of Jarell Quansah, with Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson making up the rest of the defence.

In midfield the trusted trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister all start together once more.

Finally, Mohamed Salah is joined in attack by Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

As for the bench, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo are among the options Slot has at his disposal at Anfield this evening, while Vitezslav Jaros acts as the backup ‘keeper.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Jaros, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell, Elliott, Gakpo, Chiesa, Nunez

Everton: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner, Doucoure; Harrison, Alcaraz, Beto

Substitutes: Virginia, Keane, Patterson, Coleman, Young, Iroegbunam, Chermiti, Ndiaye, Broja

How to follow the derby with TIA!

The Merseyside derby will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which you can watch here, with coverage starting from 7pm ahead of the 8pm kickoff.

If you’re on the move or fancy a more biased outlook, then join Henry Jackson on This Is Anfield’s liveblog – live updates and information from 7.15pm!