LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 2, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 246th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool vs. Everton live updates – latest score, teams and more

Liverpool host Merseyside rivals Everton in a huge Premier League clash this evening – we’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.

Liverpool vs. Everton

Premier League | Anfield
April 2, 2025 | 8pm (BST)

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Sam Barrott.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

Read our match preview here

Watch Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference here

For live streams, click here

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Jaros, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell, Elliott, Gakpo, Chiesa, Nunez

Everton: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner, Doucoure; Harrison, Alcaraz, Beto

Subs: Virginia, Keane, Patterson, Coleman, Young, Iroegbunam, Chermiti, Ndiaye, Broja

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below:

