Liverpool vs. Everton live updates – latest score, teams and more

Liverpool host Merseyside rivals Everton in a huge Premier League clash this evening – we’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.
Liverpool vs. Everton
Premier League | Anfield
April 2, 2025 | 8pm (BST)
Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Sam Barrott.
Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by messaging in the comments below.
Watch Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference here
For live streams, click here
Teams
Liverpool: Kelleher; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota
Subs: Jaros, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell, Elliott, Gakpo, Chiesa, Nunez
Everton: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner, Doucoure; Harrison, Alcaraz, Beto
Subs: Virginia, Keane, Patterson, Coleman, Young, Iroegbunam, Chermiti, Ndiaye, Broja
Liveblog
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments