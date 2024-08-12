Liverpool have rejected another bid for in-demand youngster Bobby Clark, who is attracting interest in both loan and permanent deals ahead of a likely exit.

Clark was not involved at all during Liverpool’s pre-season due to a back injury, but in his absence speculation has mounted over the midfielder’s future.

A number of clubs from the Championship are interested in signing him on loan for the 2024/25 campaign, while more interestingly he has been the subject of permanent bids.

The weekend saw Liverpool reject a second offer from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, with The Athletic‘s James Pearce reporting that it was worth €9.6 million (£8.2m).

Salzburg’s previous bid of £6 million was turned down earlier in August, with the club’s valuation standing at closer to £12 million.

However, Pearce explains that “discussions between the clubs are ongoing” and Salzburg “retain hope that a compromise can be achieved.”

Liverpool had been pursuing a temporary move for their No. 42, with Norwich, Leeds, Sheffield United, Coventry, Celtic and Rangers all linked, but “Salzburg’s persistence has opened the door to a possible permanent transfer.”

That would come only three years after his £1.5 million move from Newcastle, and following an emphatic breakthrough into the first-team setup.

However, with Jurgen Klopp having departed this summer many of the young players he introduced are being touted with an exit.

Clark’s possible switch to Salzburg, who are coached by Pepijn Lijnders and assistant Vitor Matos, could be followed by departures for the likes of Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon and James McConnell.

Arne Slot has kept Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley and Trey Nyoni in focal roles throughout pre-season, though, while more chances have been given to other fringe players.

It is typical for a change in the dugout to prompt a change in fortunes for certain players, as every coach will have different views.

Whereas Luca Stephenson and Harvey Blair have been given an extended chance by the Dutchman, decisions may have already been made for Clark and his fellow Carabao Cup winners.