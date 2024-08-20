Liverpool have submitted a new bid for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili with time running out to complete a deal due to pressure from a third club.

Mamardashvili has emerged as a concrete target for the Reds this summer, though the Georgian is not lined up to join Arne Slot‘s squad immediately.

Instead, the plan is to sign him from Valencia with a loan agreement in place with another side for at least one season, and likely two.

That side is expected to be Bournemouth, with reports in Spain claiming the south-coast club – who sporting director Richard Hughes arrived from earlier this year – would pay more than €5 million (£4.3m) of the fee Valencia are demanding.

Liverpool had been claimed to be at an impasse in talks with the Spanish outfit, but Relevo have now reported that a new bid has been made.

Their latest offer is worth a guaranteed fee of over €30 million (£25.6m) with add-ons that would take the deal close to Valencia’s asking price of €40 million (£34m).

All parties will now await the decision of Valencia owner Peter Lim, though AS claim that an offer of €35 million (£29.8m) plus add-ons has already been rejected, with Lim seeking “€40 million or nothing.”

With 10 days remaining to secure a deal before the transfer window closes, there is still time to negotiate – but the matter is complicated by the need for a loan club.

Bournemouth are said to have issued an “ultimatum” as they look for a decision as soon as possible, with Andoni Iraola’s side already considering alternatives – including, per the Standard‘s Simon Collings, Arsenal‘s Aaron Ramsdale.

Liverpool are seemingly relying on Mamardashvili’s proposed detour club to pay some of the fee Valencia are demanding, but if Bournemouth pull out of talks they would need to open negotiations with another party.

AS maintain that three other clubs are interested in taking the 23-year-old on loan, while Relevo explain that “if he has to stay on loan for another year at Valencia, he would do so with great pleasure.”

However, Relevo suggest that it would be “very strange” if Lim accepted reduced terms including Mamardashvili rejoining on loan.

Progress is expected in the coming hours, with Mamardashvili eager to complete the move and, according to AS, having already agreed personal terms with Liverpool worth £65,000 per week.

Suggestions that Liverpool are haggling over the fee when they could easily afford Valencia’s valuation are dubious, with it clear that Singapore-based Lim is a tough negotiator who will demand the best deal possible for his club.