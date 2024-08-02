Liverpool U21s will kick off the 2024/25 campaign with the visit of Man City to the AXA Training Centre, with the club learning the full academy fixture list.

The Reds head into a new season with fresh optimism under Arne Slot, and that could be extended across the youth ranks, too.

While the faces have changed, the roles and ideals among Liverpool’s staff have stayed the same, with the appointment of Aaron Briggs as first-team individual development coach designed to smooth the pathway from academy to the senior side.

Though all eyes will be on Portman Road as Slot’s side get their Premier League season underway with a clash with Ipswich on August 17, two other fixtures will also take place.

Liverpool have been told their fixture lists for both the U21s and U18s leagues, with their opening games also taking place on that Saturday.

The U18s will visit Derby in a 12pm kickoff before the U21s host Man City at 2pm – neither will be broadcast live due to scheduling conflicts.

Full fixtures lists for the Liverpool academy sides can be found below.

August

U21s

Saturday 17, 2pm – Man City (H)

Sunday 25, 2pm – Leicester (H)

U18s

Saturday 17, 12pm – Derby (A)

Saturday 24, 12.30pm – Middlesbrough (H)

Saturday 31, 11am – Man United (A)

September

U21s

Monday 2, 7pm – Sunderland (A)

Sunday 22, 2pm – Derby (H)

Friday 27, 7pm – Arsenal (A)

U18s

Saturday 14, 11am – Blackburn (H)

Saturday 21, 12pm – Leeds (A)

Saturday 28, 1pm – Newcastle (H)

October

U21s

Saturday 5, 3pm – Man United (A)

Saturday 26, 2pm – Everton (H)

U18s

Saturday 26, 1pm – Sunderland (H)

November

U21s

Sunday 3, 2pm – Wolves (H)

Friday 29, 7pm – Reading (A)

U18s

Saturday 2, 11.30am – Man City (A)

Saturday 9, 11am – Stoke (H)

Saturday 30, 11am – Everton (A)

December

U21s

Monday 16, 12pm – Crystal Palace (A)

U18s

Saturday 14, 12pm – Wolves (H)

January

U21s

Sunday 12, 1pm – West Ham (H)

Sunday 19, 2pm – West Brom (H)

Sunday 26, 1pm – Tottenham (A)

U18s

Saturday 11, 12pm – Nottingham Forest (A)

Saturday 25, 12pm – Derby (H)

February

Friday 7, 7pm – Southampton (A)

Sunday 16, 2pm – Chelsea (H)

Friday 21, 7pm – Stoke (A)

U18s

Saturday 1, 1pm – Middlesbrough (A)

Saturday 8, 11am – Man United (H)

Saturday 15, 11am – Blackburn (A)

Saturday 22, 11am – Newcastle (A)

March

U21s

Sunday 2, 2pm – Middlesbrough (H)

Friday 14, 7pm – Aston Villa (A)

U18s

Saturday 1, 12pm – Leeds (H)

Saturday 8, 12pm – Nottingham Forest (H)

Saturday 15, 12pm – Wolves (A)

April

U21s

Sunday 6, 4pm – Brighton (A)

Sunday 13, 2pm – Leeds (H)

U18s

Saturday 12, 11am – Sunderland (A)

TBC – Man City (H)

Saturday 26, 11am – Stoke (A)

May

U21s

Fixtures TBD, pending progress to knockouts

U18s

Saturday 3, 11am – Everton (H)

Barry Lewtas‘ U21s are also likely to compete in the Premier League International Cup as well as the EFL Trophy – the latter against senior sides from the Football League.

Meanwhile, Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s will contest the FA Youth Cup and the Premier League Cup, plus Liverpool will be back in the UEFA Youth League this season after qualifying for the Champions League.