While it was a busy transfer window for Liverpool in terms of outgoings there could have been more players leaving, with 14 others linked with moves away.

Deadline day passed on Friday night with Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon and Nat Phillips all departing in late loan deals.

It means Liverpool have 14 players out on loan this season, having also sold six others in Sepp van den Berg, Fabio Carvalho, Bobby Clark, Harvey Blair, Billy Koumetio and Anderson Arroyo.

Eleven were released on the expiry of their contracts, with Joel Matip the only one of those players yet to find a new club.

But there could have been 14 others heading for the exit, only for the deadline to hit with them staying as part of the first team or academy ranks.

Among those are Caoimhin Kelleher, Wataru Endo and Tyler Morton, all of whom were subject of unsuccessful bids over the summer.

Meanwhile, Joe Gomez was considering his future amid interest from a host of clubs and Luis Diaz was presented as a target for Barcelona.

Even Kostas Tsimikas was touted with a transfer, albeit with little in terms of concrete links.

Further down the pecking order, both James McConnell and Jayden Danns were lined up for loan moves only for back injuries to keep them at the AXA Training Centre.

Within the academy, the likes of James Norris, Tom Hill (pictured below), Dominic Corness, James Balagizi and Oakley Cannonier were all expected to leave having now entered their 20s.

Cannonier is another whose chances of a transfer were blighted by injury, while it appears the decision was made to retain Norris, Hill, Corness and Balagizi to lend experience to the U21s at least until January.

Finally, goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski spent time on trial with GKS Katowice in his native Poland, but returned to the U21s before the end of pre-season.

There is little opportunity for Ojrzynski in the U21s squad at present, with goalkeeping duties so far shared by first-team prospects Harvey Davies and Kornel Misciur.

But there is still a chance the 21-year-old leaves within the next week, with the Polish transfer window open until September 6.

That also applies to those previously mentioned, though there is less likelihood of their departures despite later deadlines in the likes of Turkiye, Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.