If you thought the Liverpool squad were exempt from social trends, think again. In a popular spin on the passing the phone challenge, players reveal some interesting teammate insight!

With origins on TikTok, the challenge is a simple one. It has people introducing one another by their good or bad qualities, with the phone passed to said person who then introduces someone else.

It can be positive, cheeky, revealing or anything in between, and Liverpool’s media department got members of the squad involved in partnership with Google Pixel.

The idea is that the person who has been passed the phone doesn’t hear what is said about them, and that’s abundantly clear in some of the clips.

We’ll give you the rundown of who said what about which player, so the premise is that the words are directed at the next person in line – and it all starts out rather nice!

Curtis Jones: I’m passing the Pixel 9 to ‘the nicest person in the squad’.

Cody Gakpo: …’to someone who is so kind to everybody’.

Kostas Tsimikas: …’to the player who has the worst beard in the team’.

Conor Bradley: …’to the worst darts player in the squad’.

Stefan Bajcetic: …’to someone who does his arrival photos four or five times’.

Virgil van Dijk: …’to the worst dancer’.

Andy Robertson: …’to the most handsome Frenchman I’ve ever met’.

Ibrahima Konate: …’to someone that I love a lot but I hate at the same time because I lost the World Cup final against him’.

Alexis Mac Allister: …’to the best passer in the team’.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: …’to the hairiest player in the squad’.

Dominik Szoboszlai: …’to the worst Call of Duty player’.

Ryan Gravenberch: …’to the craziest guy in the team’.

Harvey Elliott: …’to Mr. Relaxed’.

Joe Gomez: …’to one of the best-looking guys in the squad’.

Alisson: …’to my little brother’.

And the phone ends with Darwin Nunez.

Bradley, Robertson and Szoboszlai definitely got stitched up compared to the rest of their teammates, who were surprisingly very kind with their words.

We do need to see more of Robbo’s dance moves though, clearly!