Liverpool to play 2 friendlies on SAME DAY at Anfield

Liverpool have announced another pre-season friendly – which will take place less than three hours after their match against Sevilla at Anfield.

Arne Slot‘s side host Sevilla in front of supporters at 12.30pm on Sunday, August 11, and will then host fellow La Liga side Las Palmas at 5pm, again at Anfield.

The second match, though, will not be with supporters in attendance and instead will be behind closed doors. It will be shown live on LFCTV.

Seemingly, this is being done as so many players are yet to have even returned to pre-season training.

That includes Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

The likes of Andy Robertson (injured), Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch are also yet to have played under the new coach.

Slot will therefore likely use the match vs. Sevilla to play the players who are further ahead in their pre-season preparations, and the behind closed doors game for those who return this coming week to build their fitness.

Liverpool have played two games in two days in pre-season before, but never two on the same day.

Las Palmas, who finished 16th in La Liga last season, will be the third Spanish side Slot’s team have played in pre-season.

The Reds return to Merseyside immediately after Saturday night’s friendly in South Carolina against Man United, with the rest of the squad returning to Kirkby to begin their pre-season on Monday.

Liverpool travel to Ipswich on August 17 for Slot’s first competitive fixture in charge.