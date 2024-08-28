Liverpool will play West Ham in the third round of the Carabao Cup, with Arne Slot beginning the defence of Jurgen Klopp‘s final trophy at Anfield.
The Reds take on the Hammers at Anfield next month as they kick off their defence of the Carabao Cup.
Klopp led his side to a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in last season’s final back in February, which proved to be his last trophy as manager.
It is on Slot and his squad to continue that successful run, then, starting with a meeting with West Ham in the week commencing September 23.
That will fall between Premier League clashes with Bournemouth (home) and Wolves (away).
Julen Lopetegui’s side needed an 88th-minute winner from Jarrod Bowen to progress over Bournemouth, with a 1-0 home win on Tuesday night.
The third round of the Carabao Cup will be staggered over September 17/18 and 24/25 due to the expanded format of this season’s Champions League and Europa League.
Liverpool were unable to draw either Man United or Tottenham in the third round as a result of those sides’ participation in the Europa League.
Liverpool are record winners
The Reds overcame West Ham along with Leicester, Bournemouth and Fulham on their way to last season’s final, before lifting the trophy for the 10th time in their history.
No other club has won the League Cup more times than Liverpool, with two of those triumphs coming in the last three seasons under Klopp.
Cody Gakpo finished last season’s tournament as second-top goalscorer, having netted four times, while Curtis Jones was one of seven players to score three.
Slot has previous experience of winning domestic cups, having sealed the KNVB Cup – the Dutch equivalent of the FA Cup – in his final campaign as Feyenoord head coach last time out.
Carabao Cup third round draw
Liverpool vs. West Ham
Man City vs. Watford
Arsenal vs. Bolton
Man United vs. Barnsley
Wycombe vs. Aston Villa
Coventry vs. Tottenham
Walsall vs. Leicester
Brentford vs. Leyton Orient
Blackpool vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Preston vs. Fulham
Everton vs. Southampton
QPR vs. Crystal Palace
Stoke vs. Fleetwood
Brighton vs. Wolves
AFC Wimbledon vs. Newcastle
Chelsea vs. Barrow
Fan Comments