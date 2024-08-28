Liverpool will play West Ham in the third round of the Carabao Cup, with Arne Slot beginning the defence of Jurgen Klopp‘s final trophy at Anfield.

Klopp led his side to a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in last season’s final back in February, which proved to be his last trophy as manager.

It is on Slot and his squad to continue that successful run, then, starting with a meeting with West Ham in the week commencing September 23.

That will fall between Premier League clashes with Bournemouth (home) and Wolves (away).

Julen Lopetegui’s side needed an 88th-minute winner from Jarrod Bowen to progress over Bournemouth, with a 1-0 home win on Tuesday night.

The third round of the Carabao Cup will be staggered over September 17/18 and 24/25 due to the expanded format of this season’s Champions League and Europa League.

Liverpool were unable to draw either Man United or Tottenham in the third round as a result of those sides’ participation in the Europa League.

Liverpool are record winners

The Reds overcame West Ham along with Leicester, Bournemouth and Fulham on their way to last season’s final, before lifting the trophy for the 10th time in their history.

No other club has won the League Cup more times than Liverpool, with two of those triumphs coming in the last three seasons under Klopp.

Cody Gakpo finished last season’s tournament as second-top goalscorer, having netted four times, while Curtis Jones was one of seven players to score three.

Slot has previous experience of winning domestic cups, having sealed the KNVB Cup – the Dutch equivalent of the FA Cup – in his final campaign as Feyenoord head coach last time out.

Carabao Cup third round draw

Liverpool vs. West Ham

Man City vs. Watford

Arsenal vs. Bolton

Man United vs. Barnsley

Wycombe vs. Aston Villa

Coventry vs. Tottenham

Walsall vs. Leicester

Brentford vs. Leyton Orient

Blackpool vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Preston vs. Fulham

Everton vs. Southampton

QPR vs. Crystal Palace

Stoke vs. Fleetwood

Brighton vs. Wolves

AFC Wimbledon vs. Newcastle

Chelsea vs. Barrow