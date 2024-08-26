Liverpool will unveil their new Nike third kit for the 2024/25 season this week, ahead of the trip to Old Trafford on the weekend.

The club have already released their home and away kits for the season, though the former is the only one to have made its competitive debut in the Premier League so far.

This campaign is expected to be the last collaboration between Nike and Liverpool, with Adidas set to return from 2025/26 onwards.

Designs so far this season have proved popular, but the third kit is to include a detail that is divisive among supporters – a design choice that is on every Nike third kit offering this season.

Supporters will get a closer and official look at the third kit and all its details when it is released at 8am (BST) on Tuesday, August 27.

This Is Anfield will have all the photos and information on the kit when it is officially released – it will be available to purchase from Liverpool’s official store.

Tomorrow. ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 26, 2024

Liverpool confirmed the kit launch across their social media platforms and website on Monday, with the teaser video giving only a little bit away.

We can see that it is predominantly white with red and yellow cuffed sleeves and neckline, thanks to Liverpool Women‘s Taylor Hinds – and as per leaked images, we know it has an all-over pattern in light grey.

It will also feature a vertical Nike swoosh in red and yellow, with this design feature included in all of Nike’s third kits for the new season – and not all fans have embraced it.

The shorts and socks are anticipated to be black, but we don’t have long until we find out.

For all the images and information on Nike’s new Liverpool third kit for 2024/25, be sure to follow This Is Anfield on Tuesday morning ahead of the 8am (BST) launch.