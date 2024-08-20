Liverpool U21s coach Barry Lewtas has praised the “little bit of experience” midfielder Dominic Corness has brought back to his squad, hinting he could stay.

Corness began pre-season training with Arne Slot‘s first team after a loan spell in Switzerland last term, but then dropped back down to the U21s squad.

That saw him begin the campaign with a goal and assist in the 3-1 victory over Man City on Saturday, as one of the oldest players in the side.

Having turned 21 in May, it had been expected that Corness depart the club again this summer, either on loan or even on a permanent basis.

But speaking to the club’s official website after his side’s first win of the season, Lewtas hinted that his No. 6 could instead stay as one of his “coaches on the pitch.”

“He had a really good year out on loan last year, and obviously this year he has come back and he adds a little bit of experience to the group as well,” Lewtas explained.

“In U21s football sometimes the first half of the season is a transient time – players going, are players staying?

“He adds maybe a little bit of stability at the moment and he also probably helps me as a coach.

“Sometimes having a few coaches on the pitch helps as well, and Dom is certainly one of them, he has got a great appreciation of the game.”

All three goalscorers against Man City – Corness, James Norris and Tom Hill – are 21, which is older than usual for Liverpool’s academy side, typically comprised of high-potential teenagers.

But with a host of players absent from that clash ahead of likely moves away from Anfield this summer, it could be that the trio are retained as leaders in an otherwise youthful squad.

“The older ones – Dom, Tom, James Norris – I felt today there were moments in the game where you do need sometimes the seniority and players who can really help the younger players along,” Lewtas continued.

“The younger players were great but I give big credit to the ones who are a little bit older today, who really guided the performance.”

Liverpool have already accepted a bid worth £10 million from Salzburg for Bobby Clark, while they are open to permanent offers for the likes of Ben Doak, Tyler Morton, Rhys Williams and Harvey Blair.

With Stefan Bajcetic and James McConnell also possibly leaving on loan, and Trey Nyoni set to be a regular with the first team, the U21s could be short of options in midfield.

Retaining Corness as a “coach on the pitch,” at least until January, could offer Liverpool a solution.