After one senior appearance and nine years at Liverpool, Harvey Blair has left the club on a permanent transfer, with his next chapter taking him to the Championship.

Academy winger Blair was involved with the first team for pre-season this summer, making the most of the absence of Arne Slot‘s senior attacking contingent.

He has trained regularly with the senior side this summer, but his future is now away from Anfield after both he and the club agreed a deal with Portsmouth.

The Championship club have parted with an initial £300,000 for the 20-year-old, with the deal potentially rising to £600,000, while Liverpool also negotiated a 20 percent sell-on clause.

His only senior appearance for the Reds came during the Carabao Cup fourth-round clash with Preston in October 2021.

Blair, only 18 at the time, started on the right wing with Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi joining him up front under Jurgen Klopp.

It was his first and only time in a first-team matchday squad, with a series of unfortunate injuries limiting his opportunities throughout his Liverpool career.

Loan moves were ruled out last season due to injuries, but Portsmouth have seen enough to add him to their squad for 2024/25.

It is Pompey’s first season back in the Championship since 2011/12 – having secured automatic promotion last season – and they have started with two draws from their opening matches.

The club have long-held interest in Blair and manager John Mousinho is known to value young players and give them opportunities, which will have appealed to the 20-year-old.

Pompey currently have a number of injuries in attack, and Blair could have the chance to make an immediate impression at Fratton Park.

“Growing up, it was always Liverpool in my heart,” the youngster wrote on social media.

“Wearing the red shirt and playing for the first team was a dream come true.

“Thank you, Liverpool FC, for the memories, the lessons, and the unwavering support. Thank you again. Now it’s time to start the next chapter. YNWA.”

Blair joins Bobby Clark (Salzburg, £10m), Fabio Carvalho (Brentford, £27.5m) and Sepp van den Berg (Brentford, £25m) as players to depart on permanent transfers this summer.

Good luck, Harvey!