Jayden Danns has been dealt an injury blow amid rumours of a potential loan move away from Anfield this summer.

It’s shaping up to be a busy end of the summer transfer window for Liverpool.

With Arne Slot having plenty of time to assess his squad during Liverpool’s pre-season tour to the United States, it is now expected that there will be a few incomings and departures at Liverpool in the coming weeks ahead.

One player who has been linked with a loan move away from the club this summer is Danns, who missed the tour due to injury.

The 18-year-old caught the eye last season during his few cameos in the first team – including a brace off the bench against Southampton in the FA Cup.

Liverpool have been hoping to send Danns on loan in order for him to gain more exposure to first-team football next season. However, those plans have been scuppered.

Injury latest

As reported by journalist David Lynch on his Substack, Danns has been dealt an injury blow with the youngster set to be sidelined for two months with a back issue.

This is Anfield understands that any loan move for Danns has been thwarted due to the injury and that he will be staying at the club until at least the January transfer window.

Rumours of a move to Plymouth can therefore be written off as Danns will instead be recuperating at the AXA Training Centre, where Liverpool will manage him carefully and be in no hurry to rush him back.

Danns is regarded as a top prospect at Liverpool, he scored 19 goals and registered four assists in 25 appearances at all levels for the club last season.

Injuries like the ones Danns has picked up is not uncommon for young players but we hope he has avoided a long-term spell away from competition action, like we previously saw with Kaide Gordon and Stefan Bajcetic.