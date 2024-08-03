Arne Slot has named his strongest possible side in each of Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies so far, but the clash with Man United finally presents a tough choice.

The Reds will close out their tour of the United States with a friendly against Man United in Columbia, South Carolina, after wins over Real Betis and Arsenal.

After an intense start to sessions at the AXA Training Centre, Slot has opted to use these warmup games primarily to ensure his strongest side has adjusted to his tactics.

Youngsters and fringe players have been brought on from the bench to manage minutes, but on the whole, this pre-season has been about the regulars.

But with Man United the opposition at the Williams-Brice Stadium, the head coach could finally have a selection headache of sorts.

Caoimhin Kelleher should keep his place along with Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas in defence.

With Ibrahima Konate back with the squad after his post-season break, however, sticking with Sepp van den Berg from the start could be an indication of Slot’s plans for the young Dutchman.

Slot has already confirmed that Konate and Ryan Gravenberch will both be given 45 minutes on Saturday night, but given the momentum of his side it seems more likely they will do so as half-time substitutes.

If fit, the trio of Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott can be expected to be retained in midfield.

Mo Salah, Fabio Carvalho and Diogo Jota will almost certainly continue in attack, too.

Probable Liverpool XI vs. Arsenal: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van den Berg, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott; Salah, Carvalho, Jota

The head coach will continue to shuffle his pack throughout the game, particularly as the likes of Trey Nyoni, Ben Doak, Harvey Blair and Luca Stephenson have impressed and deserve the opportunity.

But while it may only be a friendly, his decision over Konate or Van den Berg could serve as a small hint at his plans for the campaign proper.

As it stands, Quansah appears likely to partner Virgil van Dijk at centre-back in the campaign opener at Ipswich, but despite attracting interest in a move, the chances of Van den Berg staying as part of the squad seem to be increasing.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Man United live

Liverpool vs. Man United is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Man United and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.