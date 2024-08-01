Arne Slot has now revealed his plans for Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch ahead of the third and final friendly of the US tour after they reported for pre-season on Thursday.

The Reds started their US tour with 28 players, but now have 31 in their ranks after Diogo Jota, Konate and Gravenberch each returned from their summer break.

Jota made his first outing of the summer against Arsenal, playing the first 45 minutes to give Slot his first look at having a natural forward in his lineup.

And he will have further senior experience to call upon against Man United in both defence and midfield, so long as both Konate and Gravenberch stay fit over the coming days.

On the duo’s return, Slot told LFCTV: “Yes we will [see them vs. Man United] if they stay fit in the upcoming two days.

“They will play like Diogo, 45 minutes against United. Pleased to see they are back, they came back in real good shape.

“[I’m] looking forward to seeing them in a game because I think both of them have shown they are very good players.”

Neither Konate nor Gravenberch played a single minute for France and the Netherlands, respectively, during their Euros campaign, instead watching from the bench as their sides made it to the semi-final.

With only 16 days until the Premier League opener against Ipswich, their presence will be invaluable to Slot and his staff as they await the return of a further eight senior players.

Konate, in particular, will have plenty to prove with Jarell Quansah having had the opportunity to impress his new coach since the squad first reported for pre-season training.

Slot has been pushing members of his squad beyond 70 minutes against both Real Betis and Arsenal, and it would not be a surprise to see them pushed closer to 90 next time out.

The Reds face United in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday evening (Sunday morning UK), and with no injuries picked up against the Gunners, the Reds coach has plenty of options at his disposal.