Man City‘s hearing for their 115 financial charges will begin next month, with bookmakers slashing odds on the Premier League champions being relegated.

It is now a year-and-a-half since it was first reported that Man City had been charged with 115 breaches of the Premier League‘s financial rules.

Saturday saw Pep Guardiola’s side lift another trophy as they overcame Man United to win the Community Shield, having also won the Premier League (twice), Champions League, FA Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup since the charges came to light.

That silverware could mean little by the end of the current campaign, though, with ESPN‘s James Olley reporting that their hearing will begin on September 16.

“The independent panel hearing is anticipated to last approximately two months with the aim of a final verdict being reached – including any potential appeal – by the end of the 2024/25 season,” Olley writes.

Martyn Ziegler of the Times has also reported the September start date, explaining that the hearing had initially been slated for November.

“The outcome of City’s separate legal case brought against the Premier League‘s associated party transaction rules is set to be revealed in the next two weeks, which would then allow the 115 charges hearing to take place earlier,” Ziegler writes.

“There is a belief that City have achieved some successes in the arbitration hearing.”

With any punishment expected to be dealt to Man City – if found guilty – by the end of the new season, it could render any further success moot.

The charges are related to a 14-season period starting in 2009/10, during which time they have won 24 trophies – with eight Premier League titles including each of the last four.

If found guilty, Pep Guardiola’s side face the prospect of relegation from the English top flight, with bookmakers slashing odds of their expulsion even further in recent weeks.

In May, they were as low as 25/1, but this has dropped to 10/1 per Oddschecker.

Liverpool’s chances of relegation are 2000/1. Man City still have the best odds of winning the title at 6/4, with Arsenal (19/10) and Liverpool (7/1) second and third favourites.