The Premier League was not short on cash to splash in the transfer window, and while one club signed approximately 1,236 players, others were a lot more restrained in comparison.

Liverpool did not conduct the business we all hoped they would this summer, but they did at least future-proof the goalkeeping department with Giorgi Mamardashvili and land Federico Chiesa.

A host of youngsters have found new homes on loan – 14, to be exact – while six permanent departures were sanctioned for a total in the region of £62 million.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the notable ins and outs for a handful of Liverpool’s rivals for 2024/25.

Arsenal

Ins: Riccardo Calafiori (£42m), Mikel Merino (£31.6m), Raheem Sterling (loan), Neto (loan)

Outs: Aaron Ramsdale, Emile Smith Rowe, Mohamed Elneny, Eddie Nketiah

David Raya’s move officially became permanent this summer and the writing was on the wall for Ramsdale, who made for the exit to join Southampton – best move for everyone, that.

The Gunners were not overly active on the incoming front, but there is envy over how they were all but allowed a free run at centre-back Calafiori.

Merino will also add plenty to their team but a shoulder injury sustained in his first training session has ruled him out for the foreseeable.

A deadline-day move for Sterling was a no-brainer as they did not have to pay a loan fee, and Chelsea are still paying the majority of his wages.

Man City

Ins: Savinho (£33.6m), Ilkay Gundogan (free)

Outs: Julian Alvarez, Joao Cancelo, Liam Delap, Sergio Gomez, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Kalvin Phillips (loan)

Just when you thought we’d seen the back of him, Gundogan returns. How delightful.

Like the Gunners, it was not a window full of activity for Pep Guardiola, though Savio adds further depth to their attack. They also kept hold of Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson amid interest from Saudi.

In all honesty, they didn’t really need to sign anyone, did they?

Man United

Ins: Leny Yoro (£58.9m), Manuel Ugarte (£50.5m), Matthijs de Ligt (£42.7m), Joshua Zirkzee (£36.5m), Noussair Mazraoui (£17.1m)

Outs: Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Hannibal Mejbri, Jadon Sancho (loan)

They have added starters to their squad, which was not a difficult task, and it will give them a new look – although Erik ten Hag still has to show he can make it all work on the pitch.

Profit and Sustainability Rules played its part in United selling McTominay to Napoli in a deal worth £25 million, while other fringe players were rightly moved on.

Chelsea

Ins: Pedro Neto (£54m), Joao Felix (£46.3m), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£30m), Filip Jorgensen (£20.7m), Omari Kellyman (£19m), Aaron Anselmino (£15.6m), Renato Veiga (£11.8m), Caleb Wiley (£8.5m), Marc Guiu (£5m), Tosin Adarabioyo (free), Jadon Sancho (loan)

Outs: Conor Gallagher, Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Lewis Hall, Malang Sarr, Omari Hutchinson, Kepa Arrizabalaga (loan), Raheem Sterling (loan), Armando Broja (loan)

We would be here all day if we listed all of Chelsea‘s transfer activity, it’s been ludicrous! Honestly, who weren’t they linked with this summer?

Gallagher, Sterling and Thiago are the notable departures, while Neto and Joao Felix add to their depth in attack. The thing to take away is they’ve signed more players than they know what to do with.

The squad is a mess so, hopefully, another entertaining season watching them from the outside is in store.

Tottenham

Ins: Dominic Solanke (£65m), Archie Gray (£25m), Wilson Odobert (£31.5m), Lucas Bergvall (£8.5m), Timo Werner (loan)

Outs: Emerson Royal, Eric Dier, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (loan), Joe Rodon, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp

Liverpool were benefactors of their pursuit of Solanke due to a sell-on clause – thank you, Spurs – and he had a setback early due to injury.

Signing Gray was a savvy move, a talented youngster plucked from his boyhood club Leeds. Liverpool should have been in the discussion for the teen.

A few notable names also moved on, though the majority were simply released. Not a bad window for Spurs, one of the more sensible ones, at least.

Aston Villa

Ins: Amadou Onana (£50m), Ian Maatsen (£37.5m), Jaden Philogene (£18m), Cameron Archer (£14m), Samuel Iling-Junior (£11.8m), Lewis Dobbin (£10m), Ross Barkley (£5m)

Outs: Moussa Diaby, Douglas Luiz, Omari Kellyman, Tim Iroegbunam, Philippe Coutinho (loan)

The departure of Luiz was a blow for Unai Emery, but they did well to land Onana from Everton. Maatsen, meanwhile, could prove useful in a season where they will play in four competitions.

Some opportunistic moves, but you do wonder if their strength in depth is capable of managing the increased load that the Champions League will bring.

How many signings every Premier League club made

Arsenal: 4

Aston Villa: 7

Bournemouth: 9

Brentford: 4

Brighton: 9

Chelsea: 11

Crystal Palace: 5

Everton: 5

Fulham: 5

Ipswich: 12

Leicester: 8

Liverpool: 2

Man City: 2

Man United: 5

Newcastle: 5

Nottingham Forest: 9

Southampton: 13

Tottenham: 5

West Ham: 9

Wolves: 6