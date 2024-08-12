Liverpool have reportedly set a deadline for midfield target Martin Zubimendi to decide whether to stay at Real Sociedad or move to Anfield, after a delay in talks.

It was widely expected that Zubimendi would already have agreed to join the Reds after a major development in the club’s pursuit of a new No. 6 last week.

But despite reports of Liverpool’s interest intensifying and a price tag already set with the Spaniard’s €60 million (£51.3m) buyout clause, the situation has stalled.

That comes with Zubimendi himself unsure whether to leave his boyhood club, who have employed a charm offensive in order to convince him to stay.

According to Mikel Recalde of local newspaper Noticias de Gipuzkoa, Liverpool have informed Zubimendi they need his final decision by Wednesday (August 14) at the latest.

If that deadline passes, they will “have no choice but to get to work to sign the next one on their list.”

A protracted pursuit has led to frustration among Liverpool fans – and no doubt those involved in talks – as the start of the Premier League campaign looms.

The journalist explains that Real Sociedad have cancelled all media obligations for their players this week as both Zubimendi and Mikel Merino face tough decisions.

Arsenal are pushing to sign Merino, with Sociedad “doing everything in their power” to convince the two midfielders to remain in San Sebastian.

“Everything seems to indicate that the Zubimendi issue will be resolved first due to the fact that they have a deadline,” Recalde writes.

He claims that it is “probable” that the 25-year-old will decide to join Arne Slot‘s side, and though the player “still has doubts,” it is emphasised that Liverpool’s contract offer will blow Sociedad’s renewal attempts out of the water.

It is an increasingly tense situation, but one that should be resolved in the next two days – for better or worse in Liverpool’s respect.

Slot refused to comment when directly asked about Zubimendi in his post-match press conference on Sunday, saying: “You can come up with every name you want of course.”